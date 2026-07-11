Man City transfer news: Sverre Nypan completes loan exit that will be viewed as step back

By Darren Plant | 11 Jul 2026 09:40 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 09:41

Manchester City have announced that they have allowed Sverre Nypan to join Lommel SK on a season-long loan

In July 2025, Man City won a hotly-contested race to sign the Norwegian prospect for a fee in the region of £12.5m.

Having pushed hard to beat the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa to the midfielder's signature, the expectation was that Nypan would make quick progress towards a first-team place.

However, a loan spell with Middlesbrough during the first half of 2025-26 did not work out as planned, with the 19-year-old being restricted to three starts and 17 substitute outings in the Championship.

Although the former Rosenborg star remained with the Under-21s for the rest of the campaign, Man City have now decided to send Nypan out on loan for a second time.

Sverre Nypan has joined Belgian side Lommel SK on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance ✍️



Good luck, Sverre ? pic.twitter.com/krAoJETAOU — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 11, 2026

Man City send Nypan to Belgium

Man City announced on Saturday morning that Nypan would spend 2026-27 at Lommel.

Last season, Lommel finished in fifth place in the second tier of Belgian football, but they secured promotion to the top flight through the playoffs.

They are part of the City Football Group ownership and managed by Englishman Lee Johnson.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Why Nypan loan represents a step back

Nypan making the switch to a newly-promoted Belgian side should not come as a surprise, particularly due to their owners.

However, it represents a step back for a player who arrived at Man City as one of the top prospects in world football, a consequence of 14 goals and 11 assists from 70 games for Rosenborg.

The transition to English football did not go as Man City envisaged, and Nypan spent the second half of 2025-26 contributing five goals from 10 appearances for the Under-21s.

Nevertheless, Man City will want to see progress made with Lommel, a team where he can, theoretically, become a leading player in a season where they will be targeting survival in the Belgian Pro League.