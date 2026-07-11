World Cup
Argentina
Jul 12, 2026 2.00am
Kansas City Stadium
Switzerland

Team News: Argentina vs. Switzerland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs. Switzerland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

While reigning champions Argentina will be in familiar territory on Saturday evening, Switzerland are seeking their first-ever semi-final, as World Cup 2026 nears its climax.

A marathon tournament has reached the quarter-final stage, after La Albiceleste edged out Egypt in thrilling fashion and the Swiss conquered Colombia on spot kicks

Ahead of their big clash in Kansas City, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for either side.

ARGENTINA vs. SWITZERLAND

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez

SWITZERLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Johan Manzambi (knee), Michel Aebischer (unspecified), Luca Jaquez (muscular)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

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