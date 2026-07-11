Team News: Argentina vs. Switzerland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 11 Jul 2026 02:00

While reigning champions Argentina will be in familiar territory on Saturday evening, Switzerland are seeking their first-ever semi-final, as World Cup 2026 nears its climax.

A marathon tournament has reached the quarter-final stage, after La Albiceleste edged out Egypt in thrilling fashion and the Swiss conquered Colombia on spot kicks.

Ahead of their big clash in Kansas City, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for either side.

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez

SWITZERLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Johan Manzambi (knee), Michel Aebischer (unspecified), Luca Jaquez (muscular)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas