Team News: Argentina vs. Switzerland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

While reigning champions Argentina will be in familiar territory on Saturday evening, Switzerland are seeking their first-ever semi-final, as World Cup 2026 nears its climax.
A marathon tournament has reached the quarter-final stage, after La Albiceleste edged out Egypt in thrilling fashion and the Swiss conquered Colombia on spot kicks.
Ahead of their big clash in Kansas City, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for either side.
ARGENTINA vs. SWITZERLAND
ARGENTINA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez
SWITZERLAND
Out: None
Doubtful: Johan Manzambi (knee), Michel Aebischer (unspecified), Luca Jaquez (muscular)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas