Scaloni has found a solution but still has two unanswered questions ahead of Argentina's quarter-final

By Alexis Pereira | 09 Jul 2026 22:30

Argentina face Switzerland on Saturday evening in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, and having come from behind to overcome Egypt 3-2 in the last 16, Scaloni's side are hoping for a considerably less exhausting evening. The winners will face either England or Norway in the semi-finals, with those two nations playing earlier on the same day.

The tie against Egypt was enormously draining. Argentina had to overturn a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 through goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez. The round before, against Cape Verde, things were similarly gruelling — another 3-2 win, this time in extra time, with Messi and Lisandro Martinez both on the scoresheet alongside a Diney Borges own goal.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Midfield change proves decisive for Argentina

Despite the physical toll, Argentina have shown signs of collective improvement in certain areas, particularly in midfield. Against Egypt, Scaloni made a key change in that sector — withdrawing Thiago Almada and introducing Leandro Paredes. The Boca Juniors midfielder had already made a positive impact against Cape Verde, and he justified his manager's faith once again in the starting XI against Egypt, delivering a performance of considerable substance.

The number five produced one of the most important displays in the Argentine shirt on the night and was fundamental to the comeback. He also prevented what would have been Egypt's third goal when the match was level at 2-2.

Paredes completed 115 passes, won the ball back 11 times and posted a pass completion rate of 97%, making him the most involved Argentine player on the pitch. However, reducing his contribution to those statistics alone would be to underestimate his real value.

His role as the midfield anchor was essential in allowing Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister to push forward and appear regularly in threatening positions. Paredes took responsibility for organising Argentina's build-up play and offering a constant passing option, setting the tempo without rushing the game unnecessarily. It was unglamorous work that gave those around him the freedom to express themselves.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

That did not make Argentina's collective problems disappear entirely. Egypt continued to find gaps between the lines, controlled significant portions of the match and repeatedly exploited the defensive vulnerabilities that have been a recurring concern throughout this World Cup. Even so, Paredes' introduction restored stability to the centre of the pitch and reduced the sense of disorganisation that had characterised much of the first half of the tie.

When the situation became even more complicated, the number five revealed another quality: his capacity to adapt.

In the closing stages, with Argentina needing a goal at all costs, Scaloni pushed Cristian Romero forward as an improvised attacker. The move increased Argentina's presence in the box but left a significant gap at the back. Without hesitation, Paredes dropped back to fill that space, operating practically as a centre-back and organising the defensive line while his team-mates surged forward. It was a rapid and mature tactical reading — assuming an unfamiliar role in a moment of maximum risk to preserve the team's structure.

That tactical intelligence proved decisive. Rather than seeking individual recognition, Paredes identified precisely what the match required of him. That capacity to fill the right spaces, even well away from the spotlight, made his contribution one of the most important factors in Argentina's qualification.

Argentina face Switzerland in the quarter-finals

In the quarter-finals, Argentina will meet Switzerland, who overcame Colombia on penalties. The Albiceleste should have their strongest available squad to call upon and are expected to go with essentially the same lineup that beat Egypt.

The doubts once again centre on two positions: right-back — Nahuel Molina or Gonzalo Montiel — and the striker role alongside Messi — Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez.

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Neither Molina nor Alvarez did enough in the last 16 to make their places truly secure. With competition for positions remaining open and marked by inconsistency throughout the tournament, Scaloni will once again weigh up whether to make changes before Saturday.

The case for doing so is strengthened by the impact of the two alternatives off the bench. Montiel brought greater defensive reliability when introduced, while Lautaro Martinez was directly involved in Argentina's second goal and delivered the pass that set up the third.