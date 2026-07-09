Norway vs. England: Three Lions have their work cut out in World Cup quarter-final against "really good team"

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 20:19 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 20:22

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the contest.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "England will naturally be favourites"

Norway vs. England World Cup 2026 Match Preview

England will naturally be the favourites, but Norway will not be approaching this feeling they can't beat England, having overcome Brazil in the last round.

His celebration for that second goal was iconic: when he put it in the bottom corner and just stood there. It was just 'I'm here, don't worry about it.' And his first goal, that header, what a header that was. Norway are actually a really good team.

The game they lost to France can be discounted because they'd made so many changes, and it's an irrelevance in terms of how good they are at this World Cup. They're good in the full-back position.

Ryerson is a player from Dortmund who is the assist king, and Manchester United are reportedly looking at him at the moment. He provides a really big threat.

He's had his fitness problems at this World Cup, but he looks like he's going to be fine to start at right-back against England in this game.

There have been suggestions that Norway might have some sickness issues in the squad.

Their manager said after the last game there'd been a few players with coughs and colds, but the Norway team doctor has come out ahead of this match and said there are absolutely no problems in terms of a potential spread in the camp.

They're looking really good in terms of the makeup of their team, and at this stage there isn't a player that's confirmed out. Odegaard will be in midfield; Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland are big threats all over the pitch; and it's nice and solid at the back.

Ajer in the middle of the defense is a big, strong player who will be tasked with dealing with Harry Kane and the threat from Bellingham coming in behind.

Norway are, as we've seen, a really good team, and I think they were better than Brazil. It was a tight game, with the late penalty.

I was waiting for a Haaland goal: it was nil-nil and you just wanted Haaland to have that one chance if you were a Norway fan, feeling like he was going to stick it in the back of the net, and he got the two-nil.

Nyland made some fantastic saves at key moments. There was one that bounced backwards and he had to retreat and push it wide of the post, I think from his own player in the second half, and he was excellent.

He saved from Guimaraes on the penalty and from another chance as well. They've got players in really good form and it's going to be a massive test for England.