Erling Haaland: England told surprise tactic to stop Norway star in World Cup quarter-final

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jul 2026 18:01

England manager Thomas Tuchel could consider a surprise defensive tactic to stop Erling Haaland in Saturday's World Cup 2026 quarter-final, a former Manchester City defender has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Three Lions' reward for edging out Mexico in a 3-2 epic is a Miami battle with Brazil's conquerors, who eliminated the five-time champions in the last 16 courtesy of Haaland's sixth and seventh goals of the World Cup.

The Golden Boot hopeful comfortably beat on-field rival Gabriel Magalhaes in the air to nod in Norway's first, before finding the bottom corner with aplomb from outside the box late on.

Haaland is already on seven goals in his debut World Cup campaign, and few defenders can stack up to the 6ft 5in striker physically, although England's towering centre-back Dan Burn is an exception.

The Newcastle United man was hailed for his performance off the bench against Mexico, in which he made six clearances and two blocks, while John Stones also played his part as a substitute with five clearances of his own.

The England back four that could stop Erling Haaland

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Jarell Quansah suspended, Reece James a fitness doubt and Djed Spence only just back from his own injury, Richard Dunne has suggested that Stones, Burn, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi could all start together against Norway.

"You could play all four of them," Dunne said. "Maybe that would give you a chance because it's a tough ask. Marc Guehi will know him inside out. Konsa's played against him an awful lot. The two lads will know him.

"It's just about avoiding being stuck in situations where you're one-v-one against him because he's so good. The centre-halves have done all right for England. They haven't been hopeless or completely terrible.

"It's just that England are looking at a level where their front line and midfield is world-class. Maybe the centre-halves aren't quite there, but they haven't been terrible by any means."

Konsa or Stones could fill in at right-back, while Burn has experience playing left-back at Newcastle, but Nico O'Reilly is still expected to get the nod at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: Who is better?

© Iconsport / SUSA/Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Ian Robles/Eyepix Group/Azzuu

Saturday's quarter-final will bring together two of the most prolific World Cup 2026 scorers so far, as Haaland lines up on the opposite end to England's six-goal captain Harry Kane.

The latter has become England's all-time leading World Cup scorer at the current tournament, but if Dunne was forced to pick just one number nine, he would side with the Scandinavian.

"I'm going to say Haaland," Dunne replied. "He's just unplayable at times. If a chance drops in the box, the two of them are both scoring. Kane can probably do a little bit more in build-up play and is more involved in games in general.

"But as an out-and-out striker, a number nine, someone you wouldn't like to mark, I think it's Haaland because he's got ridiculous speed, is physically really strong, and his movement is fantastic."

Haaland and Kane have only ever faced each other twice before, both meetings coming in the 2022-23 Premier League season, when the Norwegian netted once in a 4-2 Man City home win before Kane's winner in a 1-0 Spurs victory.

Richard Dunne was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill - Jude Bellingham World Cup 2026 goals.