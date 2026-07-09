Switzerland lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 quarter-final as Newcastle United target faces race against time

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jul 2026 17:50 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 17:52

Seeking their first-ever semi-final berth, Switzerland will play reigning champions Argentina on Saturday, with a place in the final four at World Cup 2026 up for grabs.

The Swiss face a tough tie in Kansas City, having knocked out Colombia on penalties to continue their journey for at least a few more days.

Murat Yakin's main injury concern relates to reported Newcastle United target Johan Manzambi, who had broken into the starting XI and scored three goals before suffering a knee injury.

AC Milan midfielder Ardon Jashari deputised against Colombia and could be retained should Manzambi miss out again, though Djibril Sow offers a more defensive option if required.

Whoever starts should join Remo Freuler and captain Granit Xhaka in an experienced engine room - with 151 international caps, the latter is also Switzerland's set-piece specialist.

Fellow midfielder Michel Aebischer and Stuttgart centre-back Luca Jaquez have both been training individually due to fitness issues, so neither is likely to feature this weekend.

In better news for Yakin, winger Ruben Vargas - who joined Manzambi in making a major impact as a substitute against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group phase - could now be ready to start.

That might mean either Fabian Rieder or Dan Ndoye dropping to the bench, but Breel Embolo is all but certain to keep his place up front.

Enjoying a purple patch in his country's red shirt, Embolo has recorded 13 goal involvements across his last 17 international appearances; despite an off-day last time out, he should beat Zeki Amdouni and Cedric Itten to selection.

Switzerland possible starting lineup: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up for their World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland