Preview: Argentina vs Switzerland - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jul 2026 16:21

After surviving a huge pair of scares, Argentina's title defence will continue on Saturday, when they meet Switzerland in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Closing in on a second consecutive crown, La Albiceleste can book a semi-final date against either England or Norway by beating an unfancied Swiss side in Kansas City.

Match preview

Having extricated themselves from a sticky situation against World Cup debutants Cape Verde in the first knockout round, Argentina managed to dig their way out of an even deeper hole last time out.

Last-16 opponents Egypt led 2-0 with 11 minutes left on the clock, but a brave fightback - and some controversial VAR calls - saw Lionel Scaloni's side totally turn the tie on its head.

From the brink, Argentina stormed back with goals by Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi - who gained redemption for earlier missing a penalty - and Enzo Fernandez, leaving their fans with a familiar feeling of ecstasy.

It was La Albiceleste's 12th straight win since last September, and they now stand just three more from another taste of global glory.

While Messi and co have certainly showed some signs of ageing, their characteristic combination of skill and grit has taken them this far.

Since losing their opener to Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022, Argentina are unbeaten in 11 World Cup matches - while scoring at least twice each time - and that represents their best such streak.

History is also on the South Americans' side, having won both major tournament meetings with Switzerland - 2-0 in 1966, then 1-0 eight years ago in Brazil.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Including those World Cup contests, Switzerland have never beaten Argentina in seven previous attempts, summing up the size of their task.

Aiming to reach a first-ever semi-final - they last reached the quarters on home soil in 1954 - the Swiss have proved solid if not spectacular so far.

Murat Yakin's men kicked off their campaign with a dismal draw against Qatar, but they responded by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and doling out a 2-1 defeat to tournament co-hosts Canada.

Having qualified for the knockout phase as Group B winners, Switzerland then eliminated Algeria before progressing past Colombia on penalties.

Following a drab goalless draw, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was their hero in Vancouver, as a tense shootout ended 4-3.

An experienced pragmatist, Yakin sets up his side to prioritise defence over attack, and that approach has borne fruit: Switzerland are yet to trail at any point across this whole World Cup campaign, including qualifiers.

Now one of six European teams left in the final eight, they must defeat the reigning champions to break brand new ground for Swiss football.

Argentina World Cup form:

W W W W W W

Argentina form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Switzerland World Cup form:

D W W W W

Switzerland form (all competitions):

D D W W W W

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Despite missing from the penalty spot twice, Messi is still ahead in a close Golden Boot race with eight goals so far, and Argentina's inspirational skipper will lead them out again this weekend.

Either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez - the latter of whom set up a late winner for Fernandez against Egypt - will partner the first man to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout matches.

Another duel for selection will take place at left-back, where Facundo Medina and Nicolas Tagliafico continue their fight for one place.

While Scaloni should have a fully fit squad, Yakin has concerns over three players: Michel Aebischer, Luca Jaquez and potential Premier League target Johan Manzambi.

The latter had forced his way into the starting lineup and scored three goals before missing Switzerland's last 16 tie with a knee injury; AC Milan's Ardon Jashari took his place and could be retained.

Leading the line up front, Breel Embolo has been directly involved in 13 goals across his last 17 international appearances.

Though he failed to record a shot and managed just one touch in the opposition box against Colombia, the Rennes striker should see off competition from Zeki Amdouni and Cedric Itten.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

We say: Argentina 2-1 Switzerland

It has been a rocky road through the knockout rounds, but Argentina have also demonstrated deep reserves of resilience and an undimmed ability to dig deep.

One of the tournament favourites according to Sports Mole's World Cup betting guide, the South American giants can beat a solid Swiss side and stride closer to retaining the trophy.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.