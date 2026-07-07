Argentina 3-2 Egypt player ratings: Lionel Messi inspires stunning fightback to keep La Albiceleste World Cup alive

By Joshua Cole | 07 Jul 2026 19:48 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 21:07

Argentina are through to the World Cup quarter-finals, but they had to come from behind for the first time in this tournament to get there.

Egypt, appearing in their first-ever World Cup last 16 and unbeaten heading into the tie, stunned the defending champions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Yasser Ibrahim heading them in front inside 15 minutes and Mostafa Zico doubling the lead just after the hour mark, having earlier had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Lisandro Martinez.

Lionel Messi missed a first-half penalty, saved by an outstanding Mostafa Shoubir, and looked set for a miserable night, but the Inter Miami star went ahead to assist Cristian Romero, who pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining.

Messi himself went ahead to level the game with a stunning volley off the crossbar four minutes later, to move clear at the top of the Golden Boot standings, before substitute Lautaro Martinez teed up Enzo Fernandez for a stoppage-time header that completed one of the great World Cup turnarounds.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the Round of 16 tie between Argentina and Egypt.

Argentina player ratings vs. Egypt: Messi and Romero lead the comeback as slow start nearly proves costly

© Imago / Crystal Pix

GOALKEEPER

Emiliano Martinez – 6/10

Largely a spectator in a first half Egypt controlled, and could do little about either Ibrahim's header or Zico's eventual second. Kept his composure as Egypt looked to press for a third and helped settle a back line that had been badly unsettled.

DEFENCE

Nahuel Molina – 6/10

Struggled early on to deal with Egypt's pace down the flanks and was fortunate not to be more directly implicated in the opening goal. Grew into the game as Argentina's pressure built in the second half.

Cristian Romero – 7.5/10

Part of a back line that had a torrid opening hour, but produced the moment that changed the entire complexion of the match, rising to head in Messi's cross with 11 minutes to go and giving Argentina genuine belief for the first time all evening.

Lisandro Martinez – 6.5/10

Bullied at times by Egypt's counter-attacking threat and was the player fouled by Zico in the build-up to the goal VAR would later chalk off. Steadied himself as the game wore on but this was far from his imperious display against Cabo Verde.

Nicolas Tagliafico – 6/10

Won the first-half penalty after being felled by Hassan, only to watch Messi's effort saved. Defensively solid without ever fully containing Egypt's right-sided threat.

MIDFIELD

Rodrigo De Paul – 6/10

Typically tireless, covering every blade of grass to allow Messi the license to drift forward. Struggled, like the rest of the midfield, to help Argentina control some Egyptian counter attacks.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6/10

Kept things ticking over without ever finding a final ball that could unlock a well-drilled Egyptian defence. Improved considerably after the introduction of fresh legs in attack.

Leandro Paredes – 7/10

In a game where Argentina became desperate for a goal and went all out, his crucial interceptions, especially at 2-1, to stop an Egypt four versus one counter attack, kept his side in the game.

Enzo Fernandez – 8/10

Started the move that nearly won Argentina a penalty and was heavily involved throughout, but it was his stoppage-time header that will be remembered. The clinching goal in one of Argentina's greatest World Cup turnarounds.

ATTACK

Lionel Messi – 9/10

A night of real drama for the captain who missed a penalty superbly saved by Shoubir and hit the post with a free-kick, looking set for a rare off-night at this tournament.

Instead, he produced a stunning left-footed volley off the crossbar to draw Argentina level at 2-2, taking his tally to eight goals and moving clear at the top of the Golden Boot race. Missed penalties aside, this was Messi at his most decisive when it mattered most.

Julian Alvarez – 6/10

Denied by a fine save from Shoubir when a shot looked destined for the corner, and worked hard as Argentina's focal point without finding the finish his overall performance merited. Withdrawn as Scaloni searched for a different kind of threat.

SUBSTITUTES

Lautaro Martinez – 7/10

The impact substitute Argentina needed. Delivered the cross to set up Enzo Fernandez's winner.

Gonzalo Montiel – 6/10

Nicolas Gonzalez – 6/10

Nicolas Otamendi – 5.5/10

Facundo Medina – 5.5/10

Egypt player ratings vs. Argentina: Zico and Shoubir inspire brave Pharaohs before late collapse

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

GOALKEEPER

Mostafa Shoubir – 8/10

The outstanding player on the pitch for long periods. Saved Messi's first-half penalty and repeatedly denied Argentina with sharp reflex stops, including a crucial save to keep out Julian Alvarez.

Could do little about Romero's header or Messi's eventual equaliser, and was left painfully exposed by Fernandez's late winner after a heroic individual display.

DEFENCE

Mohamed Hany – 6/10

Solid without being spectacular against Argentina's early probing, part of a defensive unit that frustrated the world champions for over an hour.

Yasser Ibrahim – 7.5/10

The catalyst for Egypt's stunning start, rising highest to head in Marawan Attia's cross for a shock opener inside 15 minutes. A colossal defensive presence for long periods before Argentina's late surge.

Ramy Rabia – 6/10

Organised and composed at the heart of the defence as Egypt soaked up Argentina's possession, though could not prevent the concession of three goals in the closing stages.

Karim Hafez – 5.5/10

Defensively sound for the most part but was given a torrid final 20 minutes as Argentina's substitutes began to find joy down his side.

MIDFIELD

Mohanad Lasheenn – 5.5/10

Diligent in his defensive duties but rarely offered an outlet going forward.

Marawan Attia – 7/10

Delivered the pinpoint cross for Ibrahim's opener and remained a threat down the flank for large parts of the match.

Emam Ashour – 5.5/10

Industrious in a disciplined Egyptian midfield that denied Argentina space for long spells, though faded as fatigue set in.

Mohamed Salah – 6.5/10

Involved in Egypt's better moments and provided the assist for Zico's second goal, though found clear sight of goal hard to come by against a well-organised Argentina back line once they were forced to commit numbers forward.

Haissem Hassan – 7/10

Conceded the first-half penalty with a foul on Tagliafico, though escaped further punishment when Messi's effort was saved. However, he was a constant torn in the flesh of the Argentine defenders, proving the assist for the second goal.

ATTACK

Mostafa Zico – 7.5/10

Had what looked a certain second goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Lisandro, before doing it for real 12 minutes later to put Egypt 2-0 up. Ultimately finished on the losing side of one of the World Cup's great turnarounds.

SUBSTITUTES

Omar Marmoush – 5.5/10

Introduced as Egypt looked to see out the game; brief involvement in a chaotic finish.

Trezeguet – 6/10

Brought on late in an attempt to freshen up the attack as Egypt's lead unravelled.

Hamdy Fathy – 5/10

Zizo – N/A

