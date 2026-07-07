World Cup live news and latest updates: Folarin Balogun flops as Belgium batter USA

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jul 2026 08:44

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup news blog on Tuesday, July 7!

Two more Mundial quarter-finalists have now been confirmed, and the two remaining places in the last eight will soon be decided over the course of the next 24 hours.

Make sure you do not miss a beat by following our live blog below!

Today's World Cup headlines

World Cup news today: What's happening on July 7?

Following the Folarin Balogun red card farce, many feel that justice has now been done.

The former Arsenal and current Monaco striker started for the USA against Belgium in their last-16 tie after his suspension was suspended, thanks in no small part to a phone call from US president Donald Trump to FIFA and Gianni Infantino.

However, Balogun struggled to make his mark as Belgium thumped the USA 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals and also cast doubt on the long-term future of Yanks head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Belgium will scrap with Spain for a spot in the semi-finals, after the 2010 world champions came up trumps in a forgettable contest with Iberian rivals Portugal, who succumbed to an injury-time Mikel Merino strike in a 1-0 defeat.

The Gunners midfielder simultaneously ended Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career, although Lionel Messi's Mundial journey could also be over in the coming hours, as defending champions Argentina take on Egypt in their last-16 clash in Atlanta.

The winner of that showdown will face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals of the competition; the Rossocrociati and South American side square off in Vancouver at 9pm UK time.

Off the field, England head coach Thomas Tuchel will be searching for solutions to Jarell Quansah's red card for the weekend's clash with Norway, and we will keep on top of the latest key injury updates from around the grounds.