PSG transfer news: Paris raise over £85m from sales to fund France international pursuit

By Axel Clody | 07 Jul 2026 05:32

Paris Saint-Germain's summer transfer activity has accelerated rapidly, with two significant departures generating the funds needed for what the club regards as the window's priority signing.

Having already confirmed the sale of Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan for around £51m (£60m), PSG are now close to completing the exit of South Korea international Lee Kang-in to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth just over £34m (£40m) including bonuses, according to L'Equipe. Combined, the two operations will raise over £85m for the Parisian club.

Those sales serve a dual purpose — freeing up squad space and providing the financial firepower for boss Luis Enrique to pursue his top midfield target.

PSG close in on Akliouche as Monaco hold firm

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Akliouche has already agreed terms with PSG on a five-year contract, with talks between the clubs and the player's representatives ongoing.

According to RMC Sport and multiple French outlets, Enrique personally contacted the player to outline his role in the PSG project, convincing the 24-year-old to choose Paris ahead of interest from Premier League clubs including Liverpool.

The internal view at PSG is that Akliouche represents the ideal replacement for Kang-in, operating in similar positions within Enrique's system and offering the mobility, creativity and off-the-ball intensity the manager prizes. The Frenchman produced seven goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Monaco in all competitions last season.

PSG have tabled a bid in the region of £30m (£35m), which Monaco rejected. The Principality club are holding out for a fee of between £43m and £51m (€50-60m) to sanction his departure, and negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing.

PSG's summer business is not finished

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Akliouche is not PSG's only objective this window. Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, who has enhanced his reputation further with impressive World Cup displays for Ivory Coast, remains another priority target for the reigning European champions.

With the outgoings phase of the window largely concluded, PSG are expected to intensify discussions for both players in the coming days.

The club's hierarchy regards the first phase of the summer as a success — significant revenue generated without weakening the core squad. Attention now turns to strengthening, with Akliouche set to be the centrepiece of what could be a significant reshaping of PSG's attacking options for the 2026-27 campaign.