USA 1-4 Belgium: Red Devils send World Cup warning as beast finally awakens

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jul 2026 04:42 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 04:45

Belgium have finally come alive, producing a statement 4-1 victory over the United States of America in their last-16 clash at Seattle Stadium on Tuesday.

Charles De Ketelaere struck twice, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the net as the Red Devils outclassed the USA to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

That emphatic victory sets up a mouthwatering last-eight showdown with Spain in Los Angeles after the reigning European champions edged past Portugal 1-0 on Monday.

USA 1-4 Belgium: Familiar story resurface for the home side

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo News

After making a blitzkrieg start to the tournament, the USA were widely tipped to overcome Belgium, with many even backing Mauricio Pochettino's side to mount a serious challenge for World Cup glory.

Instead, the Americans have bowed out in the round of 16, as a painfully familiar story resurfaces once again.

They have fallen short at the last-16 hurdle yet again, although the expanded 48-team format at least allowed them to register a first-ever knockout victory before their campaign came to an abrupt end.

The USA struggled to cope once expectations reached fever pitch, and their defeat also means all three host nations have exited at this stage, with Canada losing to Morocco, Mexico falling to England and now the Americans succumbing to Belgium.

USA 1-4 Belgium: Pochettino wrongly handled the Folarin Balogun saga

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

Before Romelu Lukaku applied the final gloss to Belgium's victory, Folarin Balogun was withdrawn, and the striker cut a dejected figure on the bench at the final whistle.

This contest should have been defined by tactical nuance and how the USA intended to expose Belgium's weaknesses, yet Donald Trump once again dominated the headlines.

The United States President had urged FIFA to review Balogun's suspension following his red card in the previous round, and it is difficult not to wonder what effect the controversy ultimately had on both the striker and the dressing room.

For some, such outside intervention can act as a source of motivation; for others, it becomes an unnecessary distraction.

Pochettino should have shown the courage to leave Balogun on the bench, not as a footballing decision but because it was the cleanest way to shield both the player and the squad from an avoidable storm.

Instead, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager threw Balogun straight into the eye of the controversy, and it ultimately backfired, costing the USA dearly when they could least afford it.

USA 1-4 Belgium: Bold calls from Rudi Garcia

USA 1-4 Belgium



Belgium put on a show in Seattle, thrashing co-hosts USA 4-1 in this last-16 tie. A much deserved win for the Belgians, who outplayed an out-of-sorts US.



All three co-hosts are now out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/V21mogxp6T — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) July 7, 2026

Truth be told, Belgium had hardly looked convincing before this point.

The Red Devils were a whisker away from elimination against Senegal in the Round of 32, but they have finally broken the shackles of self-doubt.

Their golden generation has so often flattered to deceive on the biggest stage, yet the sleeping giants finally appear to have awakened from their slumber.

Belgium did not need to produce anything spectacular after the break, calmly seeing out the contest, but the overwhelming feeling is that Garcia's side still have several gears left to find if required.

Garcia made the bold decision to leave Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku out of the starting lineup, and it paid off handsomely, with the latter once again making a decisive impact from the bench.

USA 1-4 Belgium: The third goal killed all hopes for the hosts

A calamitous mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese, compounded by equally shambolic defending from Tim Ream, handed Belgium the spark and control they craved, but the third goal proved the decisive dagger for the hosts, who never recovered.

As time ticked away, Pochettino's side ran out of ideas, lacked any real conviction and appeared to have no alternative plan to claw their way back into the contest.

It felt as though the belief had drained from the home side, and after such a promising tournament, the third goal turned disappointment into inevitability.

USA 1-4 Belgium: De Ketelaere shines, Onana injury

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo News

For the fourth time at this World Cup, Garcia preferred Charles De Ketelaere to Belgium's record goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku.

The Atalanta forward, who had failed to score in the tournament before the clash on the United States' west coast, rewarded his manager's faith with two superbly taken goals, both stemming from intelligent movement to evade his marker.

Lukaku still etched his name into the history books, however, becoming the first substitute to score three goals in a single World Cup after coolly slotting home Belgium's fourth.

The only blemish on an otherwise morale-boosting victory was the injury sustained by Amadou Onana, who may have suffered an ACL tear and could miss the remainder of the tournament.

Lukaku then produced a touching gesture by holding up Onana's shirt in tribute to his teammate after scoring the fourth goal, putting the final nail in the USA's coffin.

While Spain will deservedly head into the quarter-final as favourites, they now face a Belgium side rediscovering its confidence, embracing its untapped potential and finally beginning to believe again - a frightening prospect for the rest of the World Cup.