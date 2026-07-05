USA vs. Belgium: Why the co-hosts' habit of scoring first could expose Red Devils’ pattern of slow starts

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Jul 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 21:34

USA host Belgium in the early hours of Tuesday in their Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field, a meeting between two sides who have taken very different routes to this stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's side wrapped up Group D after matchday two, and a defeat to Turkey in their final group game proved irrelevant for the co-hosts, who have led in every match, including their last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Belgium's path has been far less straightforward, with a 5-1 win over New Zealand needed to secure top spot in Group G before an extra-time comeback against Senegal kept their tournament alive in the last 32.

Pochettino looked set to be without top scorer Folarin Balogun after his sending-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA's decision to suspend the ban has restored his availability for this clash, while Rudi Garcia still searches for a way to get Belgium on the front foot early.

With that in mind, Sports Mole assesses how Belgium's slow starts contrast with USA's fast-opening approach ahead of Tuesday's tie.

Fast starters vs. slow burners: USA and Belgium's contrasting World Cups

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Cao Can

USA struck inside seven minutes against Paraguay when Damian Bobadilla turned into his own net after pressure from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie down the left.

Balogun then added a first-half brace to put the game beyond doubt before the break in a 4-1 win that set the tone for their group-stage campaign.

The pattern continued against Australia, with another early breakthrough coming inside 11 minutes when Cameron Burgess diverted Balogun's cross into his own net, before Alex Freeman doubled the lead in a 2-0 victory.

Even a heavily rotated side against Turkey still started quickly, with Auston Trusty scoring inside three minutes from a set-piece in a match they would eventually lose 3-2 after already sealing qualification.

Belgium's story has been more cautious, falling behind to Emam Ashour's 20th-minute opener before Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to force a 66th-minute own goal and rescue a 1-1 draw with Egypt, then managing just seven shots on target in a sterile stalemate against Iran before finally clicking with a 5-1 win over New Zealand.

Rudi Garcia's side eventually clicked in a 5-1 win over New Zealand before needing extra time and a late comeback to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Senegal in the last 32.

Why conceding first could prove costly for Belgium

© Imago / Crystal Pix

USA have won three of the four matches in which they have scored first at this tournament, with the only exception coming in the rotated defeat to Turkey after qualification had already been secured.

Belgium, meanwhile, have already been forced into comeback mode multiple times, whether rescuing a point against Egypt or overturning deficits to stay in the competition.

There is also historical weight, with the Red Devils having eliminated USA at this same stage in 2014, a result still remembered by both sides heading into this latest knockout meeting.

If the USMNT strike early again, Belgium risk being pushed into another reactive contest, a scenario that has already unsettled Garcia's side.

How Rudi Garcia can avoid another slow start

© Iconsport / Belga

Lukaku has played limited football for Napoli this season, restricted to just 64 minutes after a recurring injury in pre-season, raising questions over his sharpness heading into the tournament.

Despite that, Belgium's lack of depth at centre-forward has made him essential, with the 33-year-old the only recognised striker in the squad.

Charles De Ketelaere has struggled in a false-nine role without scoring in three starts, while Lukaku's introductions from the bench have been decisive in both rescuing a draw against Egypt and sparking the comeback against Senegal.

Although he failed to influence the match against Iran in his only start, his physical presence and penalty-box threat make a strong case for him to start this time in a bid to avoid another sluggish opening.

Why Folarin Balogun's reprieve could keep USA's fast-start habit alive

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

Balogun has been directly involved in USA's opening goal in every match he has started at this World Cup, whether scoring, assisting, or forcing an own goal through his movement and pressure.

The Monaco striker's suspension was initially set to rule him out of this tie, but FIFA's decision to suspend the ban on probation has cleared him to face Belgium in a major boost for Pochettino.

That decision restores the one player most closely linked to USA's early attacking rhythm, rather than forcing reliance on Ricardo Pepi to maintain their fast-start pattern.