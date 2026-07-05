Transfer news and rumours today: Leeds braced to receive bids for defender, Brentford agree £17m deal for winger

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jul 2026 20:18

Leeds United are reportedly bracing themselves for offers for Swedish defender Gabriel Gudmundsson during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined Elland Road from Lille for £10m last summer and enjoyed an excellent debut 2025-26 campaign, making 32 Premier League appearances.

The defender has also impressed at the 2026 World Cup, starting all four of Sweden's matches.

According to Football Insider, interest in Gudmundsson is growing after his impressive season, and the Whites are expected to receive bids from European clubs this summer.

However, Daniel Farke is reluctant to lose any of his key players, although Leeds' resolve could be tested if they receive a substantial offer for the left-back.

Brentford agree deal for Burnley winger

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Brentford have reportedly agreed a £17m deal to sign Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony this summer.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign with the Clarets last season, scoring eight goals in 37 appearances.

However, following Burnley's relegation to the Championship, the club are expected to lose several key players, with Anthony seemingly among those set to depart.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Bees will pay an initial £15m for the 26-year-old, with a further £2m in add-ons.

AFC Bournemouth will also benefit from the transfer, having retained a 15% sell-on clause when Anthony joined Burnley on a permanent deal in May 2025.

Anthony is set to undergo a medical early next week, with Brentford hoping to complete the move by Tuesday.

Napoli make transfer decision on midfielder

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Napoli have reportedly decided to offer Scott McTominay a new contract in an effort to fend off interest from potential suitors.

The Scotland international joined Napoli from Manchester United and has since established himself as one of the club's key players.

McTominay has registered 27 goals and 10 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions for Napoli, and the Serie A champions are reluctant to lose him amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are prepared to offer the midfielder a new deal until 2030, which would make him one of the club's highest-paid players.

Napoli chief Leonardo Giammarioli admitted back in February that he was concerned about keeping McTominay, but the club now appear ready to take the necessary steps to secure his long-term future.

Celtic receive boost in signing Tottenham playmaker?

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Scottish champions Celtic have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Bhoys have been informed that Spurs are willing to accept offers in the region of £4m-£6m for Devine.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Preston North End, but the Championship club opted against triggering the £4.5m purchase option in his deal.

Martin O'Neill has reportedly made multiple trips to watch Devine in person and is keen to bring the midfielder to Celtic Park.

The reported asking price falls within Celtic's budget, while Tottenham are not expected to stand in Devine's way if he decides to pursue a move elsewhere.