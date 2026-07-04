Transfer news and rumours today: Leeds United lead race for goalkeeper, Everton eye £25m winger

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Jul 2026 09:28 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 09:28

Leeds United are reportedly leading the chase for Parma and Japan international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in this summer transfer window.

The Whites are keen to bring in a top-quality goalkeeper this summer as they target five or six new signings ahead of the new campaign.

According to SportItalia, the Whites could face tough competition from Serie A heavyweights Juventus for Suzuki, who carries a price tag of around €30m (£25.7m).

The 23-year-old shone brightly in Serie A last season and boosted his reputation with some standout displays for Japan at the 2026 World Cup.

The goalkeeper is said to be eager for the next big step in his career, and it will be fascinating to see if he lands at Elland Road before the window closes.

Leeds United interested in Juventus defender?

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Sticking with Leeds, alongside their pursuit of a new goalkeeper, Daniel Farke needs to bolster the defence following Pascal Struijk’s departure.

According to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites admire Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly, though luring him away will not be straightforward.

Kelly joined Juventus on loan from Newcastle in the January 2025 window, with the move later made permanent.

The former AFC Bournemouth defender featured 46 times across all competitions last season for the Old Lady, and he would make a fantastic addition for Leeds after the club cashed in on long-serving centre-back Pascal Struijk.

Juventus signed Kelly for around £15m, and the defender is now valued at approximately £25.7m. While Leeds are admirers of the 27-year-old, they are not actively pursuing a move at this stage.

Everton eye move for Japanese winger?

© Imago

The Toffees have completed their first signing of the summer this week with the arrival of Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Everton are interested in Japanese winger Keito Nakamura and are ready to fight off two Premier League rivals for his signature.

The 25-year-old reportedly has an agreement with Stade Reims that will allow him to leave this summer if a bid of around £25m comes in.

Nakamura impressed for Japan at the World Cup, scoring in a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and grabbing an assist in a 4-0 victory over Tunisia.

The Merseyside club are also reportedly on the verge of signing Tyrique George on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell from Chelsea last season.

Crystal Palace join race for Chilean winger?

© Imago

A number of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Leeds United, Bournemouth, Everton and Fulham have all been linked with the 22-year-old at various stages, and Crystal Palace have now reportedly joined the race.

According to AS Chile, the Eagles are keen to sign the Chile international, whose departure from Midtjylland appears increasingly likely.

Osorio is valued at between £10.3m and £12.9m, although Midtjylland have yet to publicly set an asking price.

Last month Midtjylland sporting director Kristian Kjaer revealed that Arsenal had shown interest in the winger and believes the Premier League would be an ideal destination for his playing style.