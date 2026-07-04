Next Germany manager: Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on speculation after Julian Nagelsmann exit

By Darren Plant | 04 Jul 2026 09:21

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he is interested in becoming the next manager of Germany.

On the back of Monday's World Cup last-32 exit against Paraguay, Julian Nagelsmann departed his role as national team boss.

Rather than a number of names be suggested as a potential replacement, it was immediately clear that Klopp was the preferred successor.

This was signalled in an official statement, despite Klopp having not been in the dugout since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Klopp is now head of global soccer for Red Bull, the indication having previously been that he may never return to the dugout.

However, speaking on Magenta TV, the 59-year-old acknowledged that he was ready to make his return to coaching.

© Iconsport / Pressefoto ULMER / Markus Ulmer

Klopp confirms Germany interest

He said "Julian has stepped down and the [federation] is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations."

Klopp added:"About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool.

"Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready."

© Imago / IMAGO / Picture Point

Is Klopp, Germany deal imminent?

Providing that there are no hold-ups in negotiations, Klopp is likely to be confirmed as Nagelsmann's successor in the near future.

Germany are next back in action in September when they commence a UEFA Nations League campaign in a group alongside Netherlands, Greece and Serbia.

His first match would be a trip to the Netherlands on September 24, with Oranje also looking for a new manager after the exit of Ronald Koeman.