Portugal vs. Spain: "Death by passes versus death by passes" as heavyweights prepare to meet

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jul 2026 16:42 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 16:43

Ahead of Portugal's last-16 clash with Spain at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton looks at the contest.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "The battle I cannot wait to watch"

Portugal vs. Spain World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Death by passes versus death by passes is the way to describe this game. The midfield battle is likely to be where most of the key battles take place.

You have Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes versus Rodri, Pedri, and whoever Spain's third option is going to be. Against Austria it was Olmo, but they've also got Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Mikel Merino, an absolutely stacked midfield.

There was some criticism of the Portuguese midfield against Croatia, that they were too stagnant and always passing backwards.

With Spain, you've got Pedri always thinking forwards and Olmo a bit more of a playmaker. If Spain can get into that passing rhythm, you'd think they would have the edge in that midfield battle.

The wide battles are huge as well, especially Lamine Yamal versus Nuno Mendes. Mendes is a fullback who loves to go forward, but can he keep bombing forward and also keep Yamal in check at the same time?

We saw that Leao strike against Croatia where he bent it and hit the woodwork, a brilliant strike.

If Spain can double up on him and not afford him space, the Spain defensive work rate as we've seen in the tournament so far has been spectacular and helped them keep a 100% clean sheet record thus far.

I think the Mendes-Yamal battle might actually be more of a key battle than the midfield one.

Then Neto likely on the right-hand side against Cucurella, and they know each other from their Chelsea days, know each other's strengths and weaknesses.

Whether Portugal can also restrict Oyarzabal's space in the penalty area is key, because we've seen what happens when he has just a yard: he can get one shot away in the penalty area.

He's now got 23 goal involvements in his last 16 starts for Spain. He had a slow start, especially against Cape Verde where I think there was a stat he didn't touch the ball inside 30 minutes, but now that he's got into the flow, he's always shone for Spain on the international stage.

The first goal could be crucial: if Spain score first and Portugal have to go for it, the game could open up for the likes of Yamal and Pedri if they get into the space they want. For me, Yamal versus Mendes is the battle I cannot wait to watch.