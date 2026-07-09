World Cup 2026 power rankings: Assessing each nation's chances of lifting the biggest prize in football

By Carter White | 09 Jul 2026 12:21

After four weeks of action, 40 countries have seen their 2026 World Cup dreams come to an end, meaning that only eight teams still possess a chance of lifting football's biggest prize on July 19.

Some European and South American giants have already fallen, including Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil and Germany, with the latter surprisingly defeated by a plucky Paraguay side in the last 32 on June 29.

Here, Sports Mole provides a power ranking of the teams left in the hunt for the iconic World Cup trophy.

WORLD CUP 2026 POWER RANKINGS

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

After netting a sensational 13 goals across their opening four matches of this World Cup, France squeezed past Paraguay in the last 16 courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe penalty, setting up a quarter-final clash against Morocco.

Whilst a midfield pivot of Adrien Rabiot and Kouadio Kone could be overpowered by their counterparts from Spain and England later in the tournament, Les Bleus' sheer attacking prowess means that they remain at the top of the power rankings.

2: SPAIN

Following an embarrassing opening-round stalemate with World Cup minnows Cape Verde, Euro 2024 champions Spain are growing into the competition, winning each of their past four matches without conceding a goal.

Luis de la Fuente sweetheart Unai Simon is yet to be beaten in the La Roja net ahead of a favourable-looking quarter-final against Belgium, with Lamine Yamal waiting to unleash his world-beating talents in the knockout stages.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

For all of the talk of an ageing squad and talisman in Lionel Messi, Argentina remain a battle-hardened bunch with a serious chance of retaining the World Cup after their impressive 2022 triumph.

Lionel Scaloni's side have been ran close by both Cape Verde and Egypt in the knockout stages but will not need to face an international powerhouse until at least the semi-finals, with Switzerland the opponents in the last eight.

4: ENGLAND

After a three-match group stage and round-of-32 scare versus DR Congo which raised more questions than answers, England rallied impressively to conquer the Azteca Stadium, beating Mexico 3-2 in the last 16.

Whilst the Three Lions are not the complete footballing side that many that hoped for under the tutelage Thomas Tuchel, superstars Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane possess the ability to win matches at the drop of a hat for their trophy-starved nation.

© Iconsport / Richard Callis / Fotoarena / Sipa USA

Fresh from knocking five-time winners Brazil out of the competition, Norway are into the quarter-finals of the World Cup in their first appearance at the tournament since the turn of the century.

This competition has been a playground for football's attacking icons, and the Scandinavians have arguably the best striker in the game in the form of Erling Haaland, who bagged a brace last time out to defeat the Selecao.

6: MOROCCO

Current Africa Cup of Nations holders and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco are quickly establishing themselves as a major player on the international scene and have looked impressive so far this summer.

However, the Atlas Lions face a difficult path to the New Jersey final after breezing past co-hosts Canada in the last 16, facing favourites France in the quarter-finals before a potential final-four showdown with Spain.

7: BELGIUM

For large patches of this World Cup so far, Belgium have appeared a shell of their former self, especially during the last-32 clash against Senegal on July 1, when the Red Devils were two goals down with only five minutes of normal time remaining.

Rudi Garcia's side completed a sensational comeback in that clash and then battered the United States on their own patch, helped by the head coach's braveness to drop high-profile players Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne.

8: SWITZERLAND

Whilst not the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, Switzerland are the clear underdogs to claim their first-ever World Cup title from this stage, with the Europeans hardly convincing in their last-16 success over Colombia.

Murat Yakin's side are yet to be properly tested at this tournament after topping Group B ahead of Canada, Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina, before knockout wins over Algeria and Los Cafeteros.