France vs. Morocco: Atlas Lions reveal Ismael Saibari injury update ahead of World Cup quarter-final

By Darren Plant | 09 Jul 2026 10:29

Morocco winger Ismael Saibari has been ruled out of Thursday's World Cup quarter-final against France.

Three-and-a-half years on from their semi-final defeat to the same opponents, the Atlas Lions are looking for revenge in Boston.

The new Bayern Munich attacker has been one of Morocco's stars of the tournament, contributing goals in all three of their group fixtures.

However, Saibari needed to be withdrawn during the 22nd minute of the 3-0 victory over Canada in the last 16.

Saibari suffered a hamstring issue that coach Mohamed Ouahbi would keep him sidelined for the last-eight showdown with the 2022 runners-up.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Morocco provide Saibari injury update

Nevertheless, Ouahbi offered a glimmer of hope that the 25-year-old may return later in the tournament, providing that Morocco can progress.

He said: "He's not ready but I hope it's not the end of the tournament for him."

If Morocco overcame France and reached the semi-finals, their next fixture would take place on July 14.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Who will replace Saibari for Morocco against France?

Soufiane Rahimi was the player chosen to replace Saibari for the remainder of the game versus Canada.

Rahimi scored Morocco's third goal in that fixture, adding to the goal and assist that he contributed versus Haiti during the group phase.

Although the Al Ain playmaker is yet to start a game in the 2026 World Cup, he has racked up 130 minutes across five substitute appearances.

Now with 14 goals from 42 caps for his country, the 30-year-old is expected to be drafted into the first XI.