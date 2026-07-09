Preview: Wisla Krakow vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 Jul 2026 10:01 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 10:02

Wrexham will make the trip to Poland this week to square off against Wisla Krakow in a friendly which celebrates the Polish club's 120th anniversary.

The Championship outfit are playing their first game since narrowly missing out on the playoffs in 2025-26.

Match preview

When games against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are pencilled in for the coming weeks, facing Wisla Krakow is not the friendly that jumps off the page for Wrexham.

At the same time, Phil Parkinson will want to use it to quickly lose the frustration of missing out on the Championship playoffs on the final weekend of 2025-26.

Not only did a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough cost Wrexham, a run of just two wins from their remaining seven matches prevented them from a shot at earning Premier League football.

Wrexham have reached this stage of the summer without making a single senior addition, a sign that Parkinson wants to assess his squad and Wrexham perhaps needing to be more stringent with their spending.

Nevertheless, this is a chance for Wrexham's players to make a statement against opponents who have already participated in three friendlies.

With the Polish top-flight campaign starting before the end of July, Wisla Krakow are deep into their pre-season schedule.

A 4-3 defeat to Termalica B-B has been followed by wins over Puszcza (4-0) and Karvina (2-0).

Wisla Krakow won the I Liga - the second tier of Polish football - last season by a mammoth nine points, and they will back themselves to back an immediate impression after four years out of the spotlight.

Their star player is Angel Rodado, the club captain and centre-forward who has contributed a phenomenal 88 goals and 18 assists from 137 appearances in a Wisla Krakow shirt.

Wisla Krakow form (friendlies)

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Wrexham form (friendlies)

First friendly

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The assumption is that Mariusz Jop will name a similar side to the one that beat Karvina on July 4.

Former Girona youngster Marc Carbo scored the opening goal in that fixture, and the 32-year-old is expected to feature in midfield.

While Rodado missed out on a place in the squad for that fixture, the attacker may be named among the replacements for this fixture.

Meanwhile, the Wrexham lineup is a complete unknown due to it being the first friendly of pre-season.

However, Parkinson has already stated that some of the club's younger talent, such as Harry Ashfield, will feature in the squad.

Liberato Cacace and Dominic Hyam, who represented New Zealand and Scotland at the World Cup, will not be involved.

Meanwhile, Danny Ward, Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore are also likely to miss out having only started pre-season training earlier this week.

Wisla Krakow possible starting lineup:

Lubik; Bozic, Carbo, Duarte, Duda, Kuziemka, Lelieveld, Maisonneuve, Mikulec, Sanchez, Uryga

We say: Wisla Krakow 2-1 Wrexham

While this match is difficult to predict due to it being scheduled for the start of pre-season, we give the edge to Wisla Krakow, who are expected to be backed by a strong crowd at Synerise Arena Krakow.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.