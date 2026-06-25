Championship fixtures 2026-27 revealed! West Ham, Wolves learn opening games after Premier League relegation

By Darren Plant | 25 Jun 2026 12:06 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 12:12

West Ham United have been given an away trip to Burnley on the opening day of the 2026-27 Championship campaign.

Both clubs will immediately renew acquaintances having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers start life back in the second tier for the first time since 2018 with a home fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

Just a month on from being kicked out of the Championship playoff final courtesy of spygate, Southampton begin 2026-27 - where they start on -4 points - with a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

League One winners Lincoln City's first game of the season is an away encounter against beaten Championship playoff finalists Middlesbrough.

Cardiff City have been handed a tantalising Welsh derby against Wrexham, that fixture taking place at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Birmingham make the trip to Sheffield United in yet another high-profile opening encounter.

Bolton Wanderers - the League One playoff winners - will start life back in the Championship with a Lancashire derby against Preston North End.

Championship opening 2026-27 fixtures in full

Friday, August 14

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers (8pm)

Saturday 15 August

Bolton Wanderers vs. Preston North End (12.30pm)

Bristol City vs. Millwall (3pm)

Charlton Athletic vs. Derby County (3pm)

Middlesbrough vs. Lincoln City (3pm)

Norwich City vs. West Bromwich Albion (3pm)

Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers (3pm)

Sheffield United vs. Birmingham City (3pm)

Stoke City vs. Swansea City (3pm)

Sunday, August 16

Watford vs. Southampton (1.30pm)

Burnley vs. West Ham United (4pm)

Monday, August 17

Cardiff City vs Wrexham (8pm)