Real Madrid transfer news: Three midfield targets identified as Mourinho seeks his 'new Modric' with Enzo Fernandez the preferred option

By Axel Clody | 26 Jun 2026 09:27

Real Madrid are already one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window, having secured three new signings in Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva, with Denzel Dumfries also expected to be announced imminently. But the Spanish giants have no intention of stopping there.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, boss Jose Mourinho is pushing for the signing of another midfielder — one who can serve as a 'new Luka Modric'. The Croatian legend departed the Santiago Bernabeu just over a year ago for AC Milan, and despite his age, left a very specific void in the engine room.

Modric combined exceptional technical ability with the capacity to cover vast distances across the pitch, and the composure to dictate the rhythm of play in critical moments.

Mourinho believes that profile remains essential for the squad — particularly now that Bernardo Silva has addressed the need for a deep-lying organiser — and has begun scouring the market accordingly.

Mourinho's three 'new Modric' candidates at Real Madrid

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Three names are most prominently linked with Madrid at this stage, each presenting their own complications.

The first and most preferred option is Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez. The Argentina international has already expressed a personal desire to live in Madrid and Mourinho is said to admire him greatly.

The stumbling block is financial — Xabi Alonso wants to keep him at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are demanding a fee that could reach £120m, which would force Real Madrid to make some difficult decisions about how to allocate their remaining budget.

The second candidate is 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who excelled for West Ham despite the club's Premier League relegation and is one of the most coveted players in the English market.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also pursuing him, with the general understanding that whoever tables the best offer will win the race.

Bouaddi represents the third option but remains the most distant prospect. Mourinho's specific requirement for this particular role is experience, and the 18-year-old Moroccan — impressive as he has been at the World Cup — still plays in a less demanding league and lacks the seniority the manager is looking for. He remains on the club's radar, but the coach has significant doubts.

Defence and attack also on the agenda

© Imago / Ryan Crockett / Every Second

While the midfield pursuit takes centre stage, Real Madrid are also monitoring two further areas of the squad, each dependent on departures.

In defence, any incoming signing remains linked to a sale or loan involving Raul Asencio, who will be assessed by Mourinho during pre-season. The manager's preferred defensive targets are Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan, Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City's Ruben Dias.

Up front, with the first-choice options settled, Mourinho is thinking about a specialist centre-forward option for specific game situations, a role similar to that played by Joselu during the 2023-24 Champions League-winning campaign. His intention is to evaluate Gonzalo Garcia in pre-season before deciding whether to keep him or recruit a more traditional number nine.