Brighton transfer news: ‘£20m deal agreed’ to sign “instrumental” Premier League centre-back

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Jun 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 13:22

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly closing in on the signing of Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk.

The Seagulls have been seeking defensive reinforcements after selling Jan Paul van Hecke to Tottenham Hotspur for £52m earlier this month.

Adam Webster has also departed upon the expiration of his contract, while there is thought to be uncertainty over the long-term future of Diego Coppola who spent last season out on loan.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side have made multiple bids for Spurs centre-back Luka Vuskovic, who is currently representing Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, and they are yet to hear a response following their latest £45m offer.

In the meantime, Brighton have been exploring other defensive deals, and The Athletic claims that a £20m agreement is now in place to sign Struijk from Leeds.

The report adds that the terms of the transfer were agreed on Saturday, with the Seagulls now expected to formally send their offer to Leeds.

© Imago

Brighton closing in on £20m Struijk signing from Leeds

Struijk’s current contract at Elland Road is due to expire in June 2027, leaving Leeds at risk of losing the 26-year-old for free in 12 months if he was neither sold nor tied down to new terms this summer.

It was reported earlier this year that Leeds head coach Daniel Farke had informed the club’s hierarchy to rebuff offers for Struijk and hand the defender a new contract.

The Whites have also been warned that it would be a risk to sell “instrumental” and “captain-esque” Struijk by former winger Jermaine Pennant.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said: “If there is a replacement who is just as good, who is a little bit cheaper, then I think that could be a good plan for business for the club, but in saying that, it's a risk.

“Players come to the Premier League who are not Premier League proven. We know that Struijk is now. We’ve seen it week-in, week-out, he’s a very instrumental person in this Leeds team. He’s like a captain-esque figure in that team.

“If you don’t need to [sell him], then in my eyes, you’ve got to keep him, but if you’re struggling for PSR, then it’s not a bad idea."

© Iconsport / PA Images/Azzuu

Struijk set to leave Leeds after almost nine years at Elland Road

Struijk has established himself as a consistent performer under Farke and he impressed as a left-sided centre-back in a 3-5-2 formation during the 2025-26 campaign, helping Leeds avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Ajax academy product has spent the last eight-and-a-half years in West Yorkshire and has played a total of 182 times for Leeds across all competitions, while only Ethan Ampadu (3,588) played more minutes for the club than Struijk (3,167) last season.

Struijk also played a part in both of Leeds’ Championship titles triumphs in 2019-20 and 2024-25, but he now looks set to move to South Coast to join a Brighton outfit looking forward to Conference League football next season.

Meanwhile, Brighton are understood to have submitted a £30m bid for an 18-year-old defender, though prising him away from his current club could prove challenging.