Arsenal transfer news: Bruno Guimaraes ‘encouragement’ revealed as fresh bid for Newcastle star is lined up

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Jul 2026 09:22 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 09:24

Arsenal have reportedly been given a fresh sense of encouragement in their pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Aside from confirming Piero Hincapie’s permanent move to the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are yet to make a first-team signing since winning the Premier League title in May.

However, Arsenal chiefs are thought to be working hard behind the scenes to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad before the new campaign begins, and the addition of a new central midfielder is high on the agenda.

Guimaraes has emerged as a target for the North Londoners in recent weeks and their opening offer worth less than £60m was swiftly rejected by Newcastle.

According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies insist that Guimaraes is not for sale and talks over a club-record contract extension are on the table.

However, the report adds that Guimaraes is ‘souring’ on the prospect of staying at Newcastle having grown frustrated by the club’s direction following further high-profile sales.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal-linked Guimaraes ‘souring’ on the prospect of staying at Newcastle

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle’s top scorer last season, was sold to Barcelona for a reported £69m before the 2026 World Cup began, while Sandro Tonali was confirmed as Tottenham Hotspur’s club-record signing on Monday, joining for £100m.

The departure of two key players from Eddie Howe’s squad has compounded the blow of failing to qualify for European competition, with Newcastle ending the 2025-26 season down in 12th place in the Premier League table.

Newcastle’s decision to sell both Gordon and Tonali comes around 12 months after the received a club-record £125m from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak following a drawn-out transfer saga.

It is claimed that the Magpies are braced for a ‘difficult summer’ as they fight to retain the services of influential midfielder Guimaraes, who is ‘increasingly tempted’ by the prospect of regular Champions League football.

Arsenal can provide that for Guimaraes and they would be regarded as one of the favourites to win UEFA’s biggest club prize, with Arteta’s side seeking to go one better in 2026-27 after losing in last season’s final to Paris Saint-Germain.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Real Madrid, Man City also interested in Arsenal target Guimaraes

Arsenal are said to be weighing up a fresh bid for Guimaraes, who has two years remaining on his current contract at St James’ Park and is believed to be earning £160,000 per week.

However, the Gunners are not alone in the race for Guimaraes, as Real Madrid have revived their long-standing interest, while Manchester City continue to monitor developments.

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders since arriving at Newcastle for Lyon for what was then a club-record £40m in January 2022.

The 28-year-old was one of the club’s first statement signings under the Saudi-backed owners and has since played a total of 195 times for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 32 assists.

Guimaraes was a key figure in the Newcastle side that secured Champions League qualification in two of the last four seasons, while he also helped the club end their 70-year trophy drought in 2025 when they lifted the EFL Cup.

The Brazil international, who recently missed a penalty in the 2-1 last-16 defeat to Norway at the 2026 World Cup, is not the only midfielder on Arsenal’s radar this summer, as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi are among a list of other targets.