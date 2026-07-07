Transfer news: Five players who could break the all-time transfer record set by Neymar

By Axel Clody | 07 Jul 2026 07:58

Neymar's elimination at the hands of Norway in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup brought a poignant close to a career that will forever carry a sense of unfulfilled potential.

Yet whatever the footballing verdict on the Brazilian, one title remains his: the most expensive footballer in the history of the sport. His £188m (€222m) move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 has stood as the world record transfer for nine years. Here are the five players most likely to eventually surpass it.

Kylian Mbappe — too soon to leave Real Madrid, but the clock is ticking

© Imago

Mbappe is living out his childhood dream at Real Madrid, and with the club already making ambitious signings under Jose Mourinho, a departure is not remotely on the agenda this summer.

Fabrizio Romano moved quickly to dismiss reports that Chelsea had approached his entourage, with Xabi Alonso reportedly keen on a reunion at Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid have no intention of selling.

That said, Mbappe's first two seasons at the Bernabeu have not delivered the Champions League glory he craves, and if that frustration persists, transfer speculation will intensify sharply next summer. His current market value sits at around £153m (€180m), meaning any move would require a record-breaking fee.

Lamine Yamal — Barcelona have already said no to £212m

© Iconsport / Xinhua

At 18, Yamal is already the most highly valued player on the planet, with estimates of at least £170m (€200m). Barcelona have protected their prized asset with a £850m (€1bn) release clause — a figure designed to deter rather than reflect market reality.

The club have claimed on multiple occasions that they rejected a £212m (€250m) offer from PSG in the summer of 2024, which would have broken the record at a stroke, though PSG have always denied submitting any such bid.

For now, Yamal remains firmly at the Camp Nou. But the existence of a nine-figure offer — if accurate — confirms just how close the record came to falling two years ago.

Erling Haaland — and the mysterious release clause

© Iconsport / Burt Granofsky, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Haaland is contracted to Manchester City until 2034, placing the Citizens in a position of almost total control. Yet his father set tongues wagging during the 2026 World Cup by remarking that 'everyone dreams of playing at Real Madrid'.

A move to the Bernabeu has long been discussed in football circles, reportedly conditioned on a potential Vinicius Junior departure and a release clause whose terms have never been officially confirmed. There is nothing imminent — but this is a dossier that will not go away.

Pedri — away from the transfer circus for now

© Imago / nogueirafoto

At 23, the Spain international is signed to Barcelona until 2030 and is not currently the subject of serious transfer speculation.

His market value of around £119m (€140m) makes him a precious squad asset rather than a headline target. Should he ever seek Champions League glory at a higher level — a competition Barcelona have not won since 2015 — that picture could change significantly.

Michael Olise — the hottest dossier on the list

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The Bayern Munich winger has attracted the most serious record-breaking speculation, with reports suggesting Real Madrid are considering a bid of around £189m (€223m) that would edge past Neymar's nine-year-old record. Bayern have responded with absolute clarity.

Speaking to BILD, Bayern president Herbert Hainer drew a firm line: 'Michael Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract. We are not a selling club. If Florentino Perez wants to send us an offer — which has not happened so far — he can save himself the trouble.'

Honorary president Uli Hoeness was equally blunt: 'Sell Michael Olise for £170m (€200m)? He will not be sold. We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans all over the world, and it does not help them much if we have £170m in the bank but play worse football every Saturday.'

An unnamed Bayern executive told L'Equipe: 'Even for £170m (€200m), he will not leave.'

Behind the defiant public stance, Bayern are reportedly preparing a substantial contract extension for Olise that would run until 2031, including a significant signing bonus designed to make it financially unattractive for the player to seek a move.

A departure in the summer of 2027 cannot be ruled out entirely if the stand-off continues — but for now, Neymar's record appears safe for at least another 12 months.