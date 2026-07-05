Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid 'receive response' after enquiry for 29-year-old star

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jul 2026 16:38

Manchester City have reportedly rejected enquiries from a number of clubs, including Real Madrid, for defender Ruben Dias.

The 29-year-old is currently with the Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup, preparing for their last-16 clash against Spain.

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri, and they have identified Dias as another potential target.

Madrid have already signed Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer after the Frenchman's Liverpool contract expired, and it appears Jose Mourinho is keen to add another top defender this summer.

Manchester City reject Real Madrid approach for Ruben Dias

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea have also enquired about Dias's availability.

According to TeamTalk, Manchester City have made it clear that the Portugal international is not for sale and will not entertain any offers for the defender.

Dias joined Manchester City in the summer of 2020 and has made 255 appearances for the Citizens, scoring six goals.

The former Benfica defender signed a new long-term contract in 2025, and despite the arrival of Enzo Maresca, his status at the club remains unchanged.

Los Blancos reportedly enquired about Dias's availability but were firmly informed that Manchester City would not consider a deal.

Real Madrid switch attention elsewhere after Ruben Dias blow

© Imago

Having accepted that prising Dias away from Manchester City will be extremely difficult, the La Liga giants have reportedly turned their attention elsewhere.

The report adds that Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck have emerged as their leading defensive targets.

Premier League champions Arsenal have also reportedly been monitoring the situation, but Manchester City view Dias as one of the players around whom Maresca will build his side.