Preview: Floriana vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 05 Jul 2026 14:28

The 2026-27 Champions League gets underway on Tuesday with the start of the first qualifying round.

Floriana are set to host Shamrock Rovers in the first leg of their qualifier, with a spot in the second round up for grabs.

Match preview

Floriana are the reigning Maltse Premier League champions, having won the league for the 27th time in their history last season.

As a result, Floriana have had plenty of opportunities to compete in Europe over the years, memorably reaching the first round of the Champions League proper in the 1993-94 season where they were beaten 2-0 on aggregate by Porto.

That is the only time in their history they have progressed past qualifying, having lost 1-0 to CFR Cluj the last time they had a Champions League opportunity.

Floriana will be keen to progress this season and Daniel Portela's side will know that victory over Shamrock Rovers will see them face either Ararat-Armenia or Riga in the second round.

If Floriana lose this tie they will drop into the Conference League, a competition they have never properly featured in having lost three times in qualifying.

© Imago

Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, are the reigning League of Ireland champions and are on course to retain their title this season.

Stephen Bradley's side are seven points clear at the top of the league after 25 games and are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Shamrock Rovers head into the tie off the back of a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers, with Jack Byrne and Graham Burke on target as they came from behind to pick up an important win.

It is the seventh time Shamrock Rovers have reached Champions League qualifying, but they have never got through to the group stage.

The closes they came was back in the 2011-12 season, where they reached the third qualifying round and were beaten by Copenhagen.

Floriana form (all competitions):

W W L W D W

Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

W L W D W W

Team News

© Imago

Rui Areias is expected to lead the line for Floriana, with support out wide from Mattia Veselji and new signing Robert Muric.

Carlo Zammit-Lonardelli, Iago Mendonca, Owen Spiteri and Myles Beerman are likely to start in defence.

Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, are unlikely to make many changes to the side that beat Sligo Rovers.

Byrne and Burke are likely to replace Connor Malley and Aaron Greene, while Jake Mulraney and Adam Brennan will feature as wing-backs.

Floriana possible starting lineup:

Cioletti; Zammit-Lonardelli, Mendonca, Spiteri, Beerman; Vella, Kurtalic, Varela; Muric, Areias, Veselji

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Mulraney, Matthews, Grace, Stevens, Brennan; Byrne, Watts, Healy; Burke, McGovern

We say: Floriana 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers will benefit from the fact their season is ongoing, while Floriana have not played a competitive game in almost a month.

The Irish giants are also in excellent form and we expect them to pick up an important victory on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.