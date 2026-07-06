Liverpool transfer news: Reds now set to launch 'serious move' for £50m winger after Man Utd talks

By Lewis Blain | 06 Jul 2026 07:15

Liverpool have stepped up their search for another winger as new boss Andoni Iraola continues to reshape his attacking options at Anfield.

The Reds have been linked with several big-money names since Mohamed Salah's departure, while their pursuit of Yan Diomande has recently suffered a major setback.

Now, Liverpool could turn towards a Premier League-proven alternative who has also attracted interest from Manchester United.

Liverpool make move for Crysencio Summerville

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Liverpool have made a 'serious move' for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to reports.

The Dutch international has emerged as one of the most discussed attacking names of the summer after an impressive domestic campaign and his performances at the 2026 World Cup.

The Hammers are reportedly demanding around £50 million for the 24-year-old, although their relegation could potentially weaken that position, with around £40 million seeming more reasonable.

Liverpool are said to hold genuine interest in Summerville, who would provide Iraola with another quick and direct option capable of attacking defenders from the left flank.

Man Utd have also held talks over signing the former Leeds United man in recent weeks. However, Andoni's decision to make a serious move could give the Reds an early advantage in the race for his signature.

Crysencio Summerville a cheap Bradley Barcola alternative

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

Liverpool have spent much of the summer being linked with wingers carrying enormous price tags, which makes the appeal of Summerville obvious.

Bradley Barcola could cost over £100 million if Paris Saint-Germain sanction his departure, while RB Leipzig's valuation of Diomande has also climbed beyond that figure. Even at West Ham's current asking price, Summerville could therefore cost roughly half as much.

There is also less uncertainty surrounding his ability to adapt. Summerville already knows English football and the demands of the Premier League, meaning Liverpool would not necessarily need to wait for him to adjust to the physicality and intensity of the competition.

His arrival would also add to an established Dutch contingent at Anfield. Having international teammates such as Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo around the squad could only help Summerville settle quickly into his new surroundings.

Barcola and Diomande may possess the greater superstar potential, but Liverpool need to rebuild several areas of their attack rather than spend their entire budget on one winger.

At around £50 million - and potentially less if West Ham's negotiating position weakens - Summerville could represent a much more economical route to adding pace, directness and proven Premier League quality to Iraola's forward line.