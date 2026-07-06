Manchester City transfer news: Grealish future takes unexpected turn under Enzo Maresca

By Axel Clody | 06 Jul 2026 07:33

Jack Grealish's time at Manchester City appeared to be drawing to a close this summer, but new boss Enzo Maresca has thrown the England international an unexpected lifeline.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Everton after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola. He showed encouraging signs at Goodison Park, contributing two goals and six assists in 22 appearances, before a stress fracture in his foot ended his campaign in January 2026.

With his contract expiring in June 2027, his disappointing final months under Guardiola, the injury setback and his advancing years, a permanent departure in this transfer window appeared the most likely and logical outcome. Guardiola himself had publicly acknowledged he may not have managed Grealish as well as he could have.

Maresca a long-time admirer of Grealish

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

The picture has changed significantly since Guardiola's departure. According to TeamTalk, Maresca has long admired the former Aston Villa captain and wants to give him a genuine second chance at the Etihad.

The new City boss has informed the club that he would like to assess Grealish during pre-season before making any decision on his future. If the winger performs well, Maresca is prepared to keep him in contention for a place in his squad next season.

TeamTalk add that Maresca worked closely with Grealish during his time as Guardiola's assistant in the 2022-23 campaign — widely regarded as the best season of the winger's career. City won the Champions League that year with Grealish as a regular starter.

City to give Maresca time to assess Grealish in pre-season

© Imago / Every Second Media

Maresca believes Grealish still possesses the quality to contribute at this level and has not given up on the idea of harnessing it within his system.

According to the same source, City have not ruled out a sale if an attractive offer arrives later in the window, but the new manager will have the opportunity to see the winger in training and play a meaningful role in the club's final decision.

For Grealish, the situation represents an unexpected and welcome second chance at the Etihad. The player is understood to be open to returning to Everton — where he rediscovered his enjoyment of the game and a clearly defined role — should a permanent move away be required, but the door at City has not yet been closed.