Mexico vs. England: Why Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions need to improve despite reaching quarter-final after 3-2 Azteca thriller

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jul 2026 06:49

England emerged triumphant in a five-goal thriller against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in the early hours of Monday morning, earning a hard-fought 3-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals at World Cup 2026.

The Three Lions were warned of the altitude and atmosphere before heading to the iconic Mexico City stadium, but they weathered an early storm before taking a two-goal lead in the first half, courtesy of a Jude Bellingham brace.

However, when El Tri's Julian Quinones pulled one back for Javier Aguirre's side, the match turned on its head and Mexico remained on top for the rest of the contest - even more so when Jarell Quansah was sent off.

Thomas Tuchel's men eventually held out to win at the Azteca, but their performance was far from convincing once again, especially considering that they are up against Erling Haaland's Norway in the quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at why England still need to improve after beating Mexico if they are to win the World Cup.

Mexico 2-3 England: What went well for Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions

© Iconsport / PA Images

The main positive to draw from Monday's win is that England held their own in the intense atmosphere at Estadio Azteca, and when they were reduced to 10 men in the second half, they avoided crumbling - even if it was only by a narrow margin.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was called upon to make three saves against Mexico, denying Raul Jimenez on multiple occasions with a strong hand, but the reality is that the co-hosts were unable to fashion many clear-cut chances.

Quinones volleyed home Mexico's first after the ball fell kindly to him following a free kick, while Jimenez dispatched his country's second from the penalty spot, and Tuchel will be pleased that his team were able to deal with the barrage of crosses they faced, making 48 clearances, their most in a World Cup game since 1990.

Another positive is that the country's talismanic figures, Bellingham and Harry Kane, were enough to make the difference, just as they were in the group stage.

Most national teams would be delighted to have one superstar in their squad, but the Three Lions have two individuals that can win matches with moments of magic, something that has dragged them over the line more than once.

Mexico 2-3 England: Improvement is needed before the quarter-final

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Wu Wei

Despite the positive result in challenging circumstances, it must be remembered that Mexico are far from the strongest team at World Cup 2026.

Aguirre's men were unbeaten in 26 matches at Estadio Azteca before England's visit, but the fear factor about El Tri at the ground was largely built on a myth, and the Three Lions were the toughest opponent Mexico faced there since Brazil in 2003.

It is also true that the World Cup co-hosts had not conceded a single goal at this summer's tournament prior to the round of 16, but the details of that record reduce its sheen somewhat.

In Group A, Mexico went up against 60th-placed South Africa, who had two players sent off, a lacklustre South Korea side that saw manager Hong Myung-bo face public backlash following their exit, and a Czech Republic side that scraped past the Republic of Ireland and Denmark to reach the finals.

In the round of 32, El Tri were met by a toothless Ecuador squad that found the back of the net in only one of their three group games, their 2-1 win over a heavily-rotated, already-qualified Germany on June 25.

With that in mind, it could be said that England continued their pattern of underperformance by struggling against Mexico, who were the better team from the moment that Quinones scored, even with 22 players on the pitch.

Counting only the first half - before Quansah's dismissal - Aguirre's side boasted 63% possession and seven shots to England's three, and while the expected goals figure was similar between the teams, a more-lethal finisher such as Haaland could take advantage of the space in front of the Three Lions' defence.

What awaits England in their World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway?

39% - ?? Erling Haaland has scored seven goals from just 18 shots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (39%).



That's the best conversion rate (15+ shots) in a single World Cup since ??????? Gary Lineker in 1986 (six goals from 15 shots, 40%).



Lethal. pic.twitter.com/SARLg3op2I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 5, 2026

England will face Norway at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, vying for a place in the semi-finals of World Cup 2026.

Tuchel's side will head into the contest as favourites given the strength of their squad, as well as their pedigree in recent tournaments, but they have been far from convincing this summer.

Brazil went into their own round of 16 showdown against Norway on Sunday as the favourites to progress, but they were found wanting, and Haaland punished momentary defensive lapses from Arsenal's Gabriel.

The Vikings prevailed 2-1 against Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao at MetLife Stadium, courtesy of a brace from the Manchester City striker, who now boasts an incredible 62 goals across his 54 international appearances.

Haaland's first was a header that saw him comfortably beat Gabriel in a physical duel, while his second was a strike from the edge of the box that Liverpool's Alisson Becker could do little to stop from rippling the bottom-right corner of the net.

England surrendered 20 shots against Mexico, and while those efforts were largely low-quality opportunities, Haaland required just four attempts to send five-time world champions, Brazil, home - if the Three Lions give him the same amount of space they afforded El Tri, they will likely be made to regret it.