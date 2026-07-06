Barcelona transfer news: Barca move for Spain's World Cup sensation as Julian Alvarez pursuit stalls

By Axel Clody | 06 Jul 2026 07:48

Barcelona are monitoring Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal as a potential backup plan to Julian Alvarez, but the Spain international has made emphatically clear that he has no intention of leaving his boyhood club.

Oyarzabal has been one of the standout performers of the 2026 World Cup, scoring four goals in four appearances for Spain under Luis de la Fuente.

That form reflects a consistently impressive 2025-26 campaign at club level, where he netted 15 La Liga goals and reasserted himself as Real Sociedad's most important attacking player.

Barcelona eye Oyarzabal as Alvarez backup

© Iconsport / Abaca

With Robert Lewandowski having departed at the end of last season, Barcelona are in the market for a new centre-forward.

Julian Alvarez remains the priority, having publicly expressed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid, but negotiations are proving difficult — the Rojiblancos have rejected bids in the region of £85m and will not sell to a direct Spanish rival.

With Alvarez talks stalled, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made clear the club will not wait indefinitely and has instructed the sporting department to identify alternatives.

Oyarzabal — versatile enough to operate through the middle or from wide, decisive in front of goal and in outstanding form — has emerged as one of those contingency options, according to sources in Spain.

Oyarzabal shuts door on any summer move

© Imago

The striker, however, was unequivocal when asked about the speculation. Speaking to El Partidazo on Spanish radio station COPE, Oyarzabal showed no interest in entertaining a transfer.

'I have said many times that I am very happy at Real Sociedad,' he said. 'This club is my home, and it stood by me in the most difficult moments of my career. Thanks to Real Sociedad, I am where I am today. I do not have much more to add.'

Those words carry considerable weight. Born in Eibar and developed entirely through Real Sociedad's academy, Oyarzabal has made 437 appearances, scored 133 goals and captained the club. People close to the player, according to Sport, believe he intends to spend his entire career at the club — increasingly rare in the modern game.

His contract runs until June 2028, strengthening Real Sociedad's negotiating position in any potential sale.

For now, the striker's focus remains firmly on the World Cup. Spain's top scorer at the tournament and one of its most influential players, Oyarzabal is targeting a quarter-final place and, ultimately, glory with La Roja.