Barcelona transfer news: Julian Alvarez or Harry Kane? Which striker could move to Camp Nou this summer?

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 13:03 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 13:05

Barcelona's focus this summer is reportedly still on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid rather than exploring a move for Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

Robert Lewandowski has now officially departed Barcelona, and the Spanish champions will sign a new striker this summer; reports of late have linked Kane with a move to Camp Nou.

However, according to SPORT, Barcelona continue to prioritise a move for Alvarez, viewing the Argentina international as their leading target in the final third of the field.

Kane's contract at Bayern is due to expire next summer, and there will be no firm decision on the England international's future until the 2026 World Cup has concluded.

However, it is understood that Kane is incredibly happy at Allianz Arena and wants to pen a new deal, so a departure this summer is seen as highly unlikely.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Barca 'still focused' on signing Alvarez

Kane scored 61 times in all competitions for Bayern last season and has struck five times for England at the 2026 World Cup, with the Three Lions in the round of 16.

While Kane is admired by Barcelona, the striker will be 33 before the end of the month.

Alvarez, on the other hand, is 26 years old, and he has a record of 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 appearances for Atletico since arriving from Manchester City in August 2024.

The forward has found it difficult to make his mark at the 2026 World Cup, failing to score in four appearances, but he is still viewed as one of the best attacking talents in world football.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Alvarez has expressed desire to leave Atletico this summer

Alvarez's release clause is €500m (£432m), and Atletico suggested earlier this summer that interested parties would have to pay that amount to sign him.

However, Alvarez recently said that he wants to leave the Red and Whites.

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Alvarez told ESPN during the 2026 World Cup.

"I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atletico] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

Alvarez scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 49 appearances for Atletico during the 2025-26 campaign.