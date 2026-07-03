Barcelona transfer news: Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future at Camp Nou 'decided'

By Matt Law | 03 Jul 2026 11:37 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 11:40

Barcelona and Ajax have reportedly reached an agreement over Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the experienced goalkeeper set to move to the Dutch outfit on loan.

Ter Stegen was Barcelona's number one goalkeeper from the start of the 2016-17 campaign to the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, a long-term knee injury saw him miss a lot of football in 2024-25, and the German was then informed in July 2025 that he would no longer be the number one following the arrival of Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Ter Stegen only made one appearance for Barcelona in the first half of last season before joining Girona on loan, but he would feature just twice for the Catalan side, having suffered a serious hamstring injury on his second appearance.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Barcelona's Ter Stegen 'set' for Ajax loan move

A permanent or another loan move to Girona was ruled out when the Catalan side were relegated from La Liga, and there has since been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Ajax recently emerged as the heavy favourites for the 34-year-old, and according to SPORT, the Dutch outfit have agreed to sign him on loan.

The report claims that a verbal agreement is already in place, and the documents will be signed this weekend before an official announcement arrives.

Ajax will allegedly have the option to sign Ter Stegen on a permanent basis during next summer's transfer window.

The Amsterdam outfit are said to be confident that Ter Stegen is finally over his knee, back and hamstring issues, with the goalkeeper in strong shape for the start of next season.

© Imago

Ajax 'confident' Ter Stegen is over injury problems

It is understood that Barcelona will pay a large chunk of Ter Stegen's wages, and the club are hopeful that he will leave on a permanent basis next summer.

Previously regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, Ter Stegen will be determined to prove himself in Amsterdam next season.

The stopper missed out on a spot in the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup due to his issues last term, but he will hope that his international career is not completely over.

Ter Stegen has made 423 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, while he has won 20 trophies during his time at Camp Nou, including seven La Liga titles and the Champions League.