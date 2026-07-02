Andreas Christensen's Barcelona future decided following months of uncertainty

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 14:57 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 14:59

Barcelona have announced that Andreas Christensen has signed a new contract at Camp Nou, with his fresh terms running until the summer of 2028.

Christensen's previous deal had been due to expire on July 1, with the centre-back set to become one of the most high-profile free agents on the market.

However, Barcelona have announced that the Denmark international has penned a fresh deal, ending the speculation surrounding his future.

"FC Barcelona and Andreas Christensen have reached an agreement for the extension of the Danish defender's contract, keeping him at the Club until 30 June 2028," read a club statement.

© Imago

Christensen signs new deal at Barcelona

"The centre-back adds another two seasons to his deal and the Club and the player will make the agreement official in the near future at the Club offices.

"The extension to his contract means Barca will keep a player with valuable international experience, and now fully recovered Christensen will be able to lend his leadership and talent to the Barça defence for the coming seasons."

Christensen made the move to Barcelona in the summer of 2022 following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea, and the defender has represented the club on 98 occasions.

The Dane made 74 appearances in his first two seasons at Camp Nou but has featured only 24 times in the last two campaigns due to fitness problems.

Christensen was restricted to just six appearances in 2024-25 and then played 18 times in 2025-26, returning from a serious knee injury in the team's final game of the season.

© Imago

Flick is a huge supporter of Christensen

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is believed to have been fully behind the club's decision to hand Christensen a new contract.

Flick and the club's sporting director Deco are said to view Christensen as a vital squad member considering his ability to operate in both defence and midfield.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Dane's 'technical quality, positional intelligence and composure in possession' led to Barcelona making the decision to keep him.

Christensen's renewal could lead to more speculation surrounding Ronald Araujo's future, with Barcelona thought to be open to selling the Uruguay international this summer.