How Morocco have built a mindset as their most dangerous asset in this World Cup 2026

By Alexis Pereira | 04 Jul 2026 21:53

As in their previous round against the Netherlands, Morocco were forced to dig deep into their mental reserves before overcoming Canada 3-0 on Saturday to reach the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Emerging from a first half that had been close to disastrous, supporters would have needed serious optimism to predict a 3-0 scoreline at the final whistle at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Atlas Lions had been thoroughly outplayed in the opening period. Canada unsettled them completely, blocking their usual passing routes and cutting off their build-up play. Were it not for a magnificent Yassine Bono performance and poor finishing from the Canadians, Morocco could quite easily have been behind at the break. Instead, they went in level and produced a clinical second half, carried by an Azzedine Ounahi brace and two decisive assists from a finally-liberated Brahim Diaz.

El Aynaoui — 'Our strength is to never give up'

A victory against Haiti with a rotated side, twice coming from behind in the group stage finale against Haiti (4-2), a 91st-minute equaliser from Issa Diop against the Netherlands before winning on penalties (1-1, 3-2), and now this — it is difficult to call it coincidence. Morocco's mental fortitude, their capacity to resist adversity regardless of how a match is unfolding, is fast becoming their signature at this World Cup.

'We had to suffer — that is how it is. When you have a team as generous as this, which gives so much intensity in their running and their duels, you know there will be difficult moments. But if you want to go far at this World Cup, you have to come through difficult moments.' — manager Mohamed Ouahbi, speaking to broadcasters after the match.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / Jose Breton

Midfielder Neil El Aynaoui echoed that sentiment on beIN Sports: 'It is incredible. Our strength is to never give up.' — El Aynaoui.

Double goalscorer Ounahi was equally measured: 'This is a match that will help us grow.' — Ounahi.

Morocco's first-half nerves remain the one blemish

Ahead of a possible quarter-final against France on Thursday — assuming the favourites see off Paraguay — that capacity to hold firm will be every bit as important against one of the most impressive sides in this tournament.

That said, even in the area of mental strength, Morocco still have room for improvement. The first half exposed a tendency towards nerves that has also been a recurring theme. Redouane Halhal, Achraf Hakimi, Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss all received yellow cards in the opening period, most of them for avoidable fouls born of frustration.

The good news is that, with the yellow card count reset at the end of the group stage, and with only Issa Diop having been booked against the Netherlands, none of these players face suspension for the quarter-final. But the pattern of losing composure in difficult moments is one Morocco will need to address. Against this level of opposition, undisciplined moments have a habit of proving very costly.