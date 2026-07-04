Canada 0-3 Morocco: Battered but clinical, the Atlas Lions avoid the trap thanks to a timely Ounahi double at World Cup 2026

By Alexis Pereira | 04 Jul 2026 20:13

Morocco were heavily favoured going into their last-16 tie at the 2026 World Cup, but they endured a far more difficult evening than the scoreline suggests before eventually seeing off Canada 3-0 on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Having survived the storm in the first half, the Atlas Lions will now face a potential quarter-final against France.

Do not be fooled by the scoreline. Morocco were in serious trouble in the opening period and considered themselves fortunate to reach the break level. Criticised for wastefulness in front of goal in the group stage, the Atlas Lions then produced a clinically efficient second half, with Azzedine Ounahi's brace proving decisive. Canada are now the first of the three co-host nations to be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

Canada 0-3 Morocco: What happened?

Caught cold, Morocco were immediately unsettled by Canada's high press, which forced several turnovers in the Moroccan defensive third. One such error left Oluwaseyi one on one with Bono, who recovered brilliantly with a fine save using his foot. That moment encapsulated the opening exchanges, with the Canucks dominant and creating a succession of openings that they ultimately lacked the clinical edge to convert.

Canada's organisation was excellent. Manager Jesse Marsch had his side perfectly positioned to cut off Morocco's usual outlets, leaving Hakimi, Mazraoui and Bouaddi repeatedly without options to break the lines and forcing the Atlas Lions into sterile possession. The frustration was evident — unusually animated on the touchline, manager Mohamed Ouahbi watched his side collect four yellow cards in the first half alone, including bookings for Hakimi and El Khannouss, both of whom lost their composure.

Morocco secure their place in the last eight! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

But Morocco, having managed just one shot in the opening 45 minutes through Rahimi — who had replaced the injured Saibari as early as the 22nd minute — made their first real chance count. From a free-kick routine, Hakimi found Ounahi, who hammered a ferocious effort from outside the box. The goal knocked the wind out of Canada, who struggled to recover their first-half momentum.

The Canucks attempted to respond in the closing stages, but Bono remained alert. Morocco then benefited from the space left by Canada pushing forward, and Ounahi struck again to double the advantage from a Brahim Diaz assist. After a Rahimi header struck the crossbar, the Atletico Madrid forward eventually scored the third and last goal, from another Diaz's pass — the Real Madrid man's fourth goal contribution at the tournament.

Canada 0-3 Morocco: The key point — Saibari forced off injured

Ismail Saibari had been one of Morocco's standout performers at the tournament, becoming the first African player in World Cup history to score in each of the three group-stage matches. Saturday proved far more difficult for the new Bayern Munich signing, however. Following a collision with Bombito, Saibari grabbed the back of his thigh and was forced off in the 22nd minute, replaced by Rahimi. The versatile forward may well be suffering the physical toll of the extra time and penalty shootout against the Netherlands previous round on Tuesday.

What happens next: Morocco await France — and wait on Saibari's fitness

The victory reinforces Morocco's consistency at the highest level and books them a place in the quarter-finals. They will face the winner of the France versus Paraguay tie at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Thursday at 9pm BST.

Eliminated by France in the semi-finals of the previous edition — 2-0 — the Atlas Lions dream of revenge against the tournament's dominant force. Whether Saibari will be available for that fixture remains to be seen, as muscular injuries are notoriously unpredictable in terms of recovery timescales.