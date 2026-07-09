Nottingham Forest transfer news: Oliver Glasner targeting Man City-linked defender as Tricky Trees 'submit £15m bid'

By Darren Plant | 09 Jul 2026 12:57

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an approach for Feyenoord defender Givairo Read.

The East Midlands outfit are beginning a new era having appointed Oliver Glasner as their new head coach.

Glasner is tasked with spearheading a challenge for European qualification and is expected to have a large say in which players are targeted in the transfer market.

Having sold Elliot Anderson to Manchester City in a £116m deal, Forest have funds to spend in the summer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that has led to a substantial bid being made for Read.

© Imago / IMAGO / ANP

Nottingham Forest make Read bid

The report alleges that Forest have put together a proposal of €17.5m (£14.93m) for the 20-year-old.

However, Feyenoord have decided to reject the offer for a player who has previously been linked with Man City.

Read has already racked up an impressive five goals and 11 assists from 54 appearances in the Feyenoord senior ranks.

He is capable of playing in either full-back or wing-back role, an important position in Glasner's 3-4-2-1 formation.

A hamstring injury restricted him to 16 Eredivisie outings during 2025-26, but the Netherlands Under-21 international recovered to feature in the final four league games.

There are three years remaining on Read's contract at De Kuip.

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Will Nottingham Forest improve Read offer?

Aware of Read's potential and interest from other clubs, there is every expectation that Forest will make an improved offer.

Their current senior options in defensive wide areas are Neco Williams, Ola Aina, Nicolo Savona and Luca Netz.

However, Savona has been linked with a return to Serie A, while Netz is still making the transition to Premier League football.