Next Nottingham Forest manager: Oliver Glasner confirmed as Vitor Pereira replacement

By Darren Plant | 06 Jul 2026 11:12

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the managerial appointment of Oliver Glasner, claiming that six reasons "make him the ideal person" to succeed Vitor Pereira.

Despite guiding Forest to Premier League survival and a Europa League semi-final across a 20-game period, Pereira was surprisingly sacked as head coach last week.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis had the option of exercising a break clause in the contract that the Portuguese had signed earlier in the year.

Glasner had been assessing his options after concluding his historic Crystal Palace reign with a Conference League trophy.

On Monday morning, Forest made the formal announcement that the Austrian had completed a move to the East Midlands outfit.

Nottingham Forest outline why they have appointed Oliver Glasner

In a lengthy article on their official website, Forest heap praise on the 51-year-old for his "leadership, tactical expertise and winning mentality".

Forest also talk up Glasner's reputation for "developing players, building ambitious attacking teams and delivering success at the highest level of the game."

Glasner said: "I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest as head coach. From my very first conversations with the owner and the leadership team, it was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term.

"That trust and shared commitment, together with the potential that I see within the squad, were key factors for me and I am excited about what we can achieve together.

"Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and history, a two-time European Champion with one of the most passionate fan bases in football. Our aim is to build a team that can help take the club to the next level in the years ahead and that our supporters can be proud of.

"My immediate focus is on meeting the players and staff and getting to work as we begin pre-season. I’m excited for the future and will work tirelessly to represent this great club with pride and to bring success on the pitch. I can’t wait to get started."

“Our ambition is to win.” ?



Evangelos Marinakis on the appointment of Oliver Glasner as Nottingham Forest Head Coach. ?️ pic.twitter.com/yqUuWq5JsV — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 6, 2026

When is Nottingham Forest's first pre-season friendly?

Nottingham Forest do not begin their pre-season schedule until July 18, when they face neighbours Notts County.

That is followed by a training camp in Portugal, while their pre-season schedule does not conclude until August 16, a week before the start of the new Premier League campaign.