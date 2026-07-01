Nottingham Forest news: Vitor Pereira future becomes unclear after 'movement behind the scenes'

By Darren Plant | 01 Jul 2026 15:14

Vitor Pereira is allegedly on the brink of leaving his role as head coach of Nottingham Forest.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the East Midlands outfit incredibly had as many as four different managers at the helm.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis fell out with Nuno Espirito Santo, quickly ended the winless stint of Ange Postecoglou and soon lost faith in Sean Dyche.

Pereira was appointed as the latest incumbent in the dugout in February and subsequently led Forest to Premier League survival.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Pereira could be about to depart his role at the City Ground.

© Imago

Why could Vitor Pereira leave Nottingham Forest?

Romano alleges that there has been "movement behind the scenes" that could lead to the exit of the Portuguese.

He goes as far as saying that Forest and Pereira "could not continue" their partnership for 2026-27.

No reason for any disagreement has been provided, but Forest are yet to make any additions during the summer transfer window.

Furthermore, Elliot Anderson - a key player - is on the brink of finalising a transfer to Manchester City in a £116m deal.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Pereira Forest exit would be no surprise

Since the summer of 2013, Pereira has remarkably had 11 different jobs around the world, only lasting more than 65 matches on one occasion.

Pereira has successful survival stints at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest on his record, but he seems likely to leave Forest after just 20 matches.

A record of eight wins, six draws and six defeats from 20 games across all competitions is a respectable return, particularly when Pereira failed to guide Wolves to a Premier League win during the opening two-and-a-half months of 2025-26.

Nevertheless, this will be the fifth time in six jobs where Pereira has not reached the 40-game mark.