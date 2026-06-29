Manchester City transfer news: Elliot Anderson 'medical update' emerges ahead of £116m club-record move

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Jun 2026 17:23

Elliot Anderson has taken another step towards completing his blockbuster move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City after reportedly passing his medical.

The 23-year-old has progressed by leaps and bounds over the past two seasons at the City Ground and is now one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League.

Both Manchester clubs were linked with the England international, but the Red Devils opted against entering a bidding war with their cross-city rivals after discovering the size of the deal.

It was initially thought that the transfer would be worth closer to £130m, but an agreement valued at at least £116m was reportedly reached on Friday.

Elliot Anderson completes Man City medical

© Imago / News Images

Manchester City saw an opening bid worth around £80m rejected before returning with an improved package of approximately £121m, including performance-related bonuses, which was also turned down.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that the Citizens will eventually pay a fee worth up to £130m, making Anderson the most expensive British footballer in history, eclipsing Liverpool's £125m signing of Alexander Isak last summer.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Anderson has now successfully completed his medical and is closing in on finalising his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Once the transfer is completed, Anderson will overtake Jack Grealish (£100m) as Manchester City's record signing and become the third-most expensive footballer of all time behind former Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar (£200m) and Kylian Mbappe (£166m).

Elliot Anderson to Manchester City: How does it impact the market?

© Imago / SOPA Images

While the blockbuster deal is sure to grab attention, Anderson's move to Manchester City could reshape the summer transfer market.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all looking to strengthen their midfields this summer and have already been linked with several high-profile targets.

With Anderson's transfer now effectively agreed, selling clubs are likely to inflate their asking prices even further, making it increasingly difficult for rivals to strike value deals.

Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, for example, have both been linked with moves away from their current clubs, but fees in excess of £100m could now become the norm for elite midfielders.