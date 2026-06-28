Ayyoub Bouaddi: Man City, Arsenal handed transfer boost for World Cup star as Lille ‘preference’ becomes clear

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Jun 2026 13:39

Manchester City and Arsenal have seemingly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the brightest stars to break out at the 2026 World Cup having made a notable impression for Morocco.

Bouaddi delivered an eye-catching performance in Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil, before helping the Atlas Lions beat Scotland 1-0 on matchday two.

He then watched on as an unused substitute for Morocco’s 4-2 win against Haiti, but the youngster is likely to return to the starting lineup for their last-32 battle with the Netherlands on Monday.

Bouaddi does not turn 19 until October, but he has already amassed 63 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille, while he played 40 times for Les Dogues across the French top tier and the Europa League in the 2025-26 season.

The midfielder’s impressive rise is understood to have alerted several top European clubs including Premier League rivals Arsenal and Man City, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Lille favour Bouaddi sale to Premier League club over PSG

It has previously been reported that Arsenal have conducted extensive scouting work on Bouaddi and the reigning Premier League champions have opened talks over a potential deal for the Lille ace.

Man City are said to be the latest club to enter the race for Bouaddi’s signature, though, with ESPN reporter Rondra claiming that the Citizens are the team ‘best positioned’ to sign the midfielder.

ESPN have also been made aware that France-born Bouaddi is a PSG supporter, but Lille would prefer the teenager to move to the Premier League rather than another French club if he leaves this summer, handing both Man City and Arsenal a huge boost.

While it is thought that Arsenal are exploring a move for Bouaddi this summer, Man City currently view the midfielder as a target for the 2027 summer transfer window, but that stance could change if further developments over his future arise.

Lille were smart to tie Bouaddi down to a new contract until 2029 before this summer’s World Cup began, and they are believed to be value the Moroccan in the region of €80m (£69m).

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Rising star Bouaddi the latest midfielder wanted by Man City and Arsenal

Bouaddi, who recently admitted that he is “really happy" that some clubs are interested in his services, would only consider leaving Lille this summer if he can consistently play a ‘key role’ at a new club.

Speculation over Bouaddi’s future at Lille is likely to grow as soon as Morocco’s participation at the World Cup comes to an end, but there are no guarantees that he leaves this summer.

Man City’s interest in Bouaddi comes at a time when they have agreed a club-record deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, while they are also said to have a genuine interest in Sporting Lisbon captain Morten Hjulmand.

As for Arsenal, they are believed to be keen to bolster their centre-midfield options and they are preparing to make a second approach for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes after a £55m offer was swiftly rebuffed earlier this week.

Both Man City and Arsenal have also expressed an interest in Sandro Tonali, but Tottenham Hotspur appear to be the club pushing the most to sign the Italy international this summer.