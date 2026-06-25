Newcastle transfer blow: Sandro Tonali 'keen' on Tottenham move due to one key factor

By Ben Sully | 26 Jun 2026 00:06

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is reportedly keen to join Tottenham Hotspur in the current transfer window.

Spurs recently failed with an opening bid for Tonali before they returned to the negotiating table in an effort to reach an agreement with Newcastle.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Newcastle swiftly turned down Tottenham's second approach for Tonali.

Rather than table an improved offer, Spurs simply asked Newcastle to reconsider their original offer.

The Magpies are said to want around £100m to part ways with a key part of Eddie Howe's squad.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Tonali wants to play for De Zerbi

However, it remains to be seen whether any club will get near that figure, especially as Tonali only has two years left to run on his contract.

According to Sky Sports News are reporting that Tonali is ready to sign for Spurs if the two clubs can agree a transfer.

Roberto De Zerbi could play a key role in any potential transfer, with Tonali said to be keen to play for the Tottenham boss.

The north London club are willing to offer the Italy international a significant contract worth more than £275,000 per week.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spurs out to strengthen midfield

Tottenham will want to bolster all areas of their squad as they look to avoid a repeat of last season's nervy relegation battle.

Central midfield appears to be one of their priority positions, especially as Joao Palhinha and Yves Bissouma have departed the club.

Spurs could still sign Palhinha on a permanent deal from Bayern, but that scenario is far from a forgone conclusion.

There is also a possibility Lucas Bergvall could depart, having informed the club of his desire to try a fresh challenge elsewhere.

With all that in mind, Spurs ideally need to sign two central midfielders before the end of the summer market.