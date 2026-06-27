Team News: Jordan vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Seeking to make it three wins out of three at the 2026 World Cup, reigning champions Argentina face Jordan in their third and final Group J fixture in Dallas on Saturday.
Lionel Messi’s side are guaranteed to qualify for the knockouts as group winners, while their opponents have already been eliminated, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
JORDAN vs. ARGENTINA
JORDAN
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Al-Mardi; Olwan
ARGENTINA
Out: None
Doubtful: Cristian Romero (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Palacios, Almada; Messi, L. Martinez