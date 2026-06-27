World Cup Gameweek 3
Jordan
Jun 28, 2026 3.00am
Dallas Stadium
Argentina

Team News: Jordan vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Jordan vs. Argentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Crystal Pix

Seeking to make it three wins out of three at the 2026 World Cup, reigning champions Argentina face Jordan in their third and final Group J fixture in Dallas on Saturday.

Lionel Messi’s side are guaranteed to qualify for the knockouts as group winners, while their opponents have already been eliminated, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

JORDAN vs. ARGENTINA

Jordan vs. Argentina World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "Expect Messi To Start"

JORDAN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Al-Mardi; Olwan

ARGENTINA

Out: None

Doubtful: Cristian Romero (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Palacios, Almada; Messi, L. Martinez

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