Argentina 3-1 Jordan: Messi strikes again as La Albiceleste cruise into last 32 with reserve side

By Naim Beneddra | 28 Jun 2026 05:21 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 05:24

Argentina made it three wins from three in Group J on Saturday night, but Lionel Scaloni will take far more from this performance than the scoreline alone suggests. With nine changes from the side that dismantled Austria, the defending champions eased past Jordan 3-1 in Arlington — and barely broke a sweat doing it.

Lionel Messi, introduced from the bench in the second half, needed just minutes to add his name to the scoresheet once more, converting a free-kick to make it six goals at this tournament and 19 in World Cup football overall. Giovanni Lo Celso had opened the scoring from a set-piece in the first half, Lautaro Martínez added a penalty, and Mousa Tamari's consolation did nothing to disturb Argentina's rhythm.

Argentina 3-1 Jordan: What just happened?

Scaloni's rotated XI looked anything but a reserve side. With Exequiel Palacios deployed at right-back to form a compact back line and Leandro Paredes as the fulcrum of a build-up structure that has become second nature to this squad, Argentina moved the ball with the same assurance that has defined their campaign. Lo Celso struck from a free-kick after an earlier effort was ruled out, before Lautaro converted from the spot following a move he largely engineered himself — initially striking the crossbar before Marcos Senesi was fouled on the follow-up.

The second half opened with Julián Álvarez having a goal disallowed for offside and Lautaro rattling the woodwork again, before Tamari gave Jordan brief hope, drilling a low finish across goal after a clever passing move through the lines. Messi's entrance from the bench, however, was enough to remind everyone of the natural order of things. His free-kick, curled into the corner past Yazeed Abulaila, put the game beyond doubt and added yet another chapter to a record that no longer surprises anyone.

13 goals in the last 10 World Cup games ? pic.twitter.com/fYQMiHUMW0 — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 28, 2026

Argentina 3-1 Jordan: The big talking point

This was as much a tactical demonstration as a result. Scaloni has built a system rather than a team — one that absorbs personnel changes without losing its identity. Nico Paz and Lo Celso occupied the half-spaces behind Jordan's midfield, Lautaro and Álvarez played off the shoulder of the centre-backs, and Argentina finished with 12 shots, broadly in line with the 10 they managed against Algeria and the 12 against Austria. The numbers have been remarkably consistent across all three group games. What varies is the opposition. What doesn't is the method.

Argentina 3-1 Jordan: The bigger picture

Messi's goal extended a record that felt unreachable until now: he has scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches, surpassing his own previous best. At 38, he remains the tournament's most dangerous dead-ball specialist, and Scaloni will have watched this cameo with quiet satisfaction rather than concern.

Argentina's reward for finishing top of Group J is a last-32 tie against Cape Verde — arguably the most comfortable draw a group winner could have hoped for in this expanded format. A potential route through Egypt or Australia in the round of 16, and Colombia, Ghana, Switzerland or Algeria in the quarter-finals, means the defending champions could reach the semi-finals without facing another former world champion. Only then, should both advance, would a meeting with Brazil or England await.

Argentina 3-1 Jordan: What happens next?

Argentina face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, a side that qualified from Group H on three points after a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia. For Scaloni's side, it represents a manageable first hurdle before the draw potentially opens up further. The concern, if there is one, is that no opponent has yet truly tested them — and the questions that come with tournament football tend to arrive without warning.

Jordan, meanwhile, depart having competed well enough against the champions but never seriously threatened an upset. Their lone consolation was Tamari's finish: too late, too little, and ultimately irrelevant to an Argentina side already looking ahead.