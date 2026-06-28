Mexico lineup vs. Ecuador: Predicted XI for World Cup Round of 32 as hosts bid to continue perfect run

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Jun 2026 18:49 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 19:02

Mexico boss Javier Aguirre will be bidding to guide El Tri past the Round of 32, with the co-hosts having swept Group A with a perfect record to top the standings on nine points and three consecutive clean sheets.

Raul Rangel has kept goal throughout Mexico’s pristine group stage, registering clean sheets against South Africa, South Korea and Czech respectively.

Forty-year-old goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa did make history after coming on from the bench against Czechia to become only the third player, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to appear at six World Cups.

Rangel will once again be the final line of defence, with Aguirre unlikely to tinker with a winning formula that has yielded maximum points without conceding a single goal.

Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez should continue at the heart of the defence, with Jorge Sanchez and Jesus Gallardo retaining their starting berths in defence.

Erik Lira is set to anchor the midfield, with Luis Romo having impressed against South Korea and expected to keep his place alongside him.

Brian Gutierrez should continue further forward in the advanced attacking midfield role, with Roberto Alvarado providing an additional attacking outlet from the wing.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez are set to spearhead the Mexico attack, with Quinones having netted twice in the tournament and Jimenez scoring once.

Jimenez was rested for the win over Czech but should return to the starting lineup, with the striker’s experience, leadership and tactical intelligence valued as a focal point for his teammates, having opened the tournament with a goal against South Africa.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo; Gutierrez, Alvarado; Jimenez, Quinones

> Click here to see how Ecuador could line up against Mexico