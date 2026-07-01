Transfer news and rumours today: Newcastle offer for Tottenham midfielder rejected, Bayern sign Morocco striker

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Jul 2026 21:57

Newcastle United have reportedly failed in their approach to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray in the current summer transfer window.

The Magpies could be set for a busy transfer window, with a major rebuilding job on the agenda after losing Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and seeing several other key players linked with moves away.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have submitted an offer to Tottenham for Gray, but Spurs are unwilling to sell the former Leeds United midfielder.

The 20-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds in 2024 for a fee of around £40m and has already played in multiple positions under different Tottenham managers.

Gray has made just over 80 appearances for Spurs, and it is believed that Roberto De Zerbi is impressed by the youngster's versatility and sees him as a key player for the club.

Leeds United explain Pascal Struijk transfer decision

© Imago

The Whites have sold Dutch defender Pascal Struijk to Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of around £18m during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old made 196 appearances for Leeds, including 34 in the Premier League last season, after joining the Yorkshire club from Ajax in January 2018.

Leeds have explained that Struijk's sale has helped the club remain compliant with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Whites released a lengthy statement confirming that Struijk's transfer fee, along with the additional income generated from a 14th-placed Premier League finish and a run to the FA Cup semi-finals, has ensured the club remain within their PSR limits.

Brighton sold Jan Paul van Hecke to Tottenham earlier this summer, and Struijk is expected to come in as his natural replacement.

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha, Pro Shots / Alamy

Bayern Munich have secured their first signing of the summer transfer window after confirming the arrival of Moroccan striker Ismael Saibari.

The 25-year-old joins from PSV Eindhoven and has signed a contract with Bayern until June 30, 2031.

Saibari recorded 42 goals and 29 assists in 142 competitive appearances for the Dutch outfit, enjoying a trophy-laden spell that included three Eredivisie titles, three Dutch Super Cups and two KNVB Cups.

The forward has also impressed for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, scoring in the 1-1 draw with Brazil, the 1-0 win over Scotland and the 4-2 victory over Haiti, before converting the decisive penalty in the Round of 32 win over the Netherlands.

Bayern are also reportedly close to signing Germany full-back Nathaniel Brown, with the deal expected to be completed in the coming days.