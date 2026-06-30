Spurs transfer news: Sandro Tonali deal edges closer as North Londoners 'increasingly confident' over signing Newcastle star

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 15:50

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly just two steps away from sealing the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Despite Spurs only narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League in 2025-26, Roberto De Zerbi is leading a revolution at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Martin Dubravka, Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke have all been signed over the past month.

However, speculation persists that a far bigger transfer could materialise, with Tonali being targeted by the North Londoners.

According to TEAMtalk, there is the increasing likelihood of Tonali leaving St James' Park for the capital.

© Imago / Every Second Media

What do Spurs need to do to sign Tonali?

The report alleges that personal terms have already been agreed between Tonali and Spurs.

Spurs are said to have indicated a willingness to meet Newcastle's valuation, said to be closer to £100m courtesy of what Manchester City are paying for Elliot Anderson.

If a proposal worth a fee close to that value can be formally agreed and Tonali passes a subsequent medical, the Italy international should become a Spurs player.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why does Tonali want to move to Spurs?

While the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for Tonali, it is seemingly Spurs who will win the race.

Tonali is reportedly eager to play under De Zerbi. Both are former players of Brescia, albeit not at the same time.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is said to want to live in London, giving Spurs the edge over Man United.

Although Newcastle do not want to sell Tonali, he has just two years left on his contract and has no intention of penning a renewal.

A total of 10 goals and 10 assists have come from 110 appearances during his time in the North-East.