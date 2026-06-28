Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'battle' Tottenham to sign £43m Bundesliga attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jun 2026 16:47

Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign FC Koln attacker Said El Mala this summer.

The Reds continue to be heavily linked with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is currently representing Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup.

Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay around £86m for the exciting attacker, but the Bundesliga club could demand closer to £112m before considering a sale.

Diomande himself has distanced himself from transfer speculations on his future, insisting that his full focus remains on the World Cup.

Liverpool transfer plans: Said El Mala emerges as Diomande alternative?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Liverpool retain a strong interest in El Mala and have kept the highly-rated forward firmly on their shortlist.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances, attracting interest from several clubs.

According to German outlet FussballDaten, the Reds have registered a strong interest in signing El Mala, who is valued at €50m (£43m).

Liverpool have already secured the signing of Victor Munoz, but Andoni Iraola is keen to add further attacking reinforcements, and El Mala could emerge as a serious alternative should a move for Diomande fail to materialise.

The German attacker is capable of playing on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, and his technical quality and explosive pace could make him an excellent fit for the Premier League.

Liverpool face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Said El Mala

© Imago / Noah Wedel

The Reds are not alone in the race, with reports claiming that Tottenham and Newcastle United are also interested in the Germany youth international.

Spurs are reportedly leading the chase, but Liverpool could hold an advantage by offering Champions League football.

The Merseyside club have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola, but the recurring links with El Mala suggest their interest in the youngster is genuine.