Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola targets “dangerous” Yan Diomande teammate after latest PSG blow

By Lewis Blain | 30 Jun 2026 07:41

It is no secret that Liverpool want new wingers, and their search has taken another twist after missing out on one of their primary summer targets.

Yan Diomande now appears destined for Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing personal terms with the Ligue 1 champions, forcing new boss Andoni Iraola and the Reds' recruitment team to accelerate work on alternative options.

While Bradley Barcola remains the dream signing, the Reds are also keeping tabs on another exciting young talent who could emerge as a longer-term solution.

Liverpool put Yan Diomande's Ivory Coast teammate on winger shortlist

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images / Thor Wegner

Liverpool have widened their search for attacking reinforcements following Diomande's decision to prioritise a move to PSG.

The Reds had invested significant time in discussions with both RB Leipzig and the player's representatives, but attention has now shifted elsewhere after the 19-year-old opted for France instead.

PSG's Barcola remains Liverpool's leading target, with fresh contact expected as the French champions become increasingly open to a sale should Diomande complete his move.

However, according to reports, the Merseyside giants are also monitoring Hoffenheim and Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure as part of their long-term planning.

The 20-year-old is viewed as a player with enormous upside rather than someone expected to walk straight into the Premier League starting XI, with the club regularly scouting him last season.

The capture of Victor Munoz has eased some of the immediate pressure to recruit another wide player, allowing the club to be patient over Toure's development while continuing to monitor his progress in the Bundesliga.

Toure features on a new shortlist alongside Barcola and FC Koln's Said El Mala, who is also wanted by Newcastle United.

Who is Bazoumana Toure?

© Iconsport / DPA Picture Alliance Archive

Toure is regarded as one of the brightest young attacking talents to emerge from Ivory Coast in recent years.

Predominantly operating from wide areas, the Hoffenheim winger is frequently compared to Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi thanks to his explosive pace, fearless dribbling, relentless work rate and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one.

His direct style also makes him a constant threat when delivering early crosses or driving into dangerous positions.

Those who work with him clearly believe he has the attributes to reach the highest level. Hoffenheim teammate Andrej Kramaric has described him as "an excellent player" and "a pleasure to play with", while sporting director Andreas Schicker labelled him "quick, technically strong and dangerous", adding that he possesses "enormous potential for development".

That is perhaps why Liverpool continue to watch his progress so closely.

Toure may not yet be ready to replace a player of Mohamed Salah's stature, but under Iraola's guidance, he could develop into a devastating Premier League winger.

Missing out on Diomande is undoubtedly frustrating, yet Liverpool's interest in his exciting Ivory Coast teammate shows the club remain committed to identifying elite young talent before the rest of Europe catches up.