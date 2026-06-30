Arsenal transfer news: Gunners bid for £60m midfielder 'rejected' as Bruno Guimaraes chances revealed

By Lewis Blain | 30 Jun 2026 07:18

Arsenal's search for a new midfielder has hit an early setback after AFC Bournemouth made their stance on Alex Scott abundantly clear.

Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen the Gunners' engine room this summer despite winning the Premier League title, with several rival stars under consideration.

However, as one avenue appears to have closed, attention could now turn to a proven top-flight performer who continues to impress on the biggest stage.

Arsenal have bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott rejected

© Imago / Sportimage

Bournemouth have rejected an enquiry from Arsenal for England midfielder Scott, insisting the 22-year-old is not for sale this summer, according to the BBC.

The Cherries are determined to keep hold of one of their prized assets and are instead hoping to convince Scott to sign a new contract, with his current deal entering its final two years.

Scott has attracted widespread interest following another impressive campaign on the south coast, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham also monitoring his situation.

Arsenal have enquiry for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott rebuffed. South-coast club have no intention of selling and want to offer Scott new deal. https://t.co/xgEbQWPQ1P — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel_BBC) June 29, 2026

Arsenal are understood to be in the market for a central midfielder and have also explored potential moves for Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes and Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi are two more to have featured on the Gunners' shortlist, but Bournemouth's firm response means Scott appears unlikely to leave unless their position changes later in the transfer window.

Bruno Guimaraes the most likely midfielder to join Arsenal this summer

© Imago / News Images

With Scott seemingly unavailable and Tonali's valuation proving a significant obstacle, Guimaraes increasingly looks like Arsenal's most 'likely' marquee midfield signing, per the report.

The Brazil international has once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the Premier League's elite midfielders, producing four assists to help his country reach the last 16 of the World Cup while dictating games with his composure, creativity and relentless work rate.

Guimaraes would bring everything Arteta values in a central midfielder - not only is he already proven in the Premier League, but he is comfortable under pressure, capable of controlling possession and equally effective at breaking up opposition attacks. His leadership qualities would also make him a natural fit within Arsenal's experienced core.

Any deal would still be far from straightforward given Newcastle's reluctance to lose one of their most influential players. However, compared to other names on Arsenal's shortlist, Guimaraes arguably represents the most complete and ready-made solution.

If the Gunners want an immediate upgrade capable of helping them compete for both the Premier League and Champions League, few midfielders fit the profile better.