Netherlands vs. Morocco: The Atlas Lions look nothing like 2022 — except the magic that makes them so dangerous

By Axel Clody | 30 Jun 2026 06:41 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 06:55

Morocco are through to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup after beating the Netherlands on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Monday evening. The manner of the victory was both strikingly different from and eerily similar to their remarkable run four years ago.

As in 2022 against Spain, the record books will show that Morocco advanced through a penalty shootout against a nation with whom they share deep cultural ties. Yet in the four years since Qatar, the Atlas Lions have undergone a radical transformation.

In 2022, under Walid Regragui, Morocco built their fairy tale on defensive resilience and rapid transitions. This time, Mohamed Ouahbi's side overcame another top-10-ranked nation by imposing their own game, epitomised by a single passage of possession in the second half that lasted two minutes and 40 seconds.

Seventy per cent possession as Morocco dictate the contest

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

With 70 per cent of the ball, five big chances to the Netherlands' one and 191 passes in the final third compared to 92 from their opponents, Morocco were clearly the dominant force. Ronald Koeman was so wary of their threat that he reinforced his back line with a fifth defender, sacrificing Tijjani Reijnders in midfield.

Were it not for Bart Verbruggen, who produced three decisive saves — first from El Aynaoui's header and Hakimi's strike in the first half, then a remarkable point-blank stop with his leg to deny Rahimi in extra time — Morocco would have been ahead on the scoreboard long before the shootout.

Instead, the Atlas Lions found themselves chasing the game after conceding a goal their 2022 incarnation would have been proud of: a Verbruggen clearance flicked on by Weghorst and worked to Gakpo via Summerville. A goal in three passes, the very embodiment of direct football that is no longer their identity.

Bounou the hero once more — and the same unbridled joy

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

That shift in philosophy — a dream of grandeur, some might call it — appeared set to cost Morocco dearly as they headed into stoppage time trailing and staring at elimination. But this group possesses the mental fortitude that defined the class of 2022, making them its true successors.

Fittingly, it was a substitute, Chemsdine Talbi, who delivered the cross for Issa Diop to head home the equaliser. Diop had faced criticism upon his arrival in March for choosing to represent Morocco at the age of 29, just months before the World Cup.

From there, despite Rahimi being denied in extra time and El Aynaoui missing the opening penalty, Morocco refused to buckle. The mental resilience on display was remarkable, though the dramatic comeback against Haiti in the group stage, where they twice fell behind before winning 4-2, had offered an early indication of what this squad are capable of.

'I feel as though we had prepared ourselves for this,' Ouahbi told beIN Sports. 'We saw the results of the early matches and we knew these are games decided by the finest of margins — the first two against Canada and Brazil in the final minute, the third against Paraguay on penalties. We knew the Netherlands had a tendency to go to extra time. It is an incredible outcome. I think it is fully deserved. We completely dominated this team. I do not think they are often restricted to 30 per cent possession.'

What followed belonged to pure emotion: a decisive save from Bounou, mirroring 2022, and scenes of joy as players celebrated with their families, with Ismael Saibari running into the stands to embrace his mother.

With Canada awaiting in the last 16 on Saturday and a potential quarter-final rematch against France on the horizon, the parallels with 2022 may only just be getting started.